The Danville Symphony Orchestra is getting a jump on Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino. On April 9, the DSO will hold a gala with a 1920s-style casino theme.
The event will take place in Jacobs Hall, a recently restored historical building on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
The main level of Jacobs Hall features the classical architecture of a former Carnegie Library. This is where guests will be treated to elegant dining courtesy of DACC’s culinary students. Dinner will be followed by a live auction.
The lower level is where the casino action will be, capturing the atmosphere of a 1920’s-style speakeasy. Winners at the card tables and dice games will toss their spoils into a drawing for silent-auction prizes.
Gala chair Don Marrow says the gala has generated a great deal of excitement throughout the community.
“This gala will be a special one for so many reasons,” Marrow said. “We’re coming out of a pandemic and are the first group outside of the college to hold an event inside this beautiful building at DACC.”
Guests are encouraged to come to the gala in “Great Gatsby”-era attire.
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to book their reservations now.
“The tickets are very limited for this year’s gala,” Marrow said. “We are only able to sell 120 tickets. There is no doubt that they will go fast.”
For reserving tickets, call 217-443-5300 or register online at www.atthefischer.com/dso.
The event starts at 4:30 p.m. for the cocktail hour.
Anyone who is unable to attend can show their support for the symphony by making a gala donation.
“The biennial gala is the one major fundraiser for the DSO and provides much-needed support to enable us to continue to bring beautiful orchestral music to Danville and the surrounding areas,” Marrow said.
The DSO is a 501 c 3 organization with a 55-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County, and the East Central Illinois region. Performances are supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council and by the John P. Cadle Foundation.
For more information, contact Jason Rome at (217) 474-1869 or visit the Fischer Theatre Web site at fischertheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.