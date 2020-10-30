At a special Illinois Gaming Board meeting on Thursday, board officials announced a six-month delay on suitability determinations and any approvals, for nine current new casino license applicants in the state.
Danville is starting over on the process and hasn't had a casino license application resubmitted yet.
"Nothing has changed as far as the casino process in my mind. We previously suspected it would likely not be until May when our application would be acted upon," according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
It was a year ago, October 2019, when Haven Gaming, LLC submitted a Danville casino license application with the IGB.
According to IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter, “The Illinois Gambling Act provides 12 months from the Oct 28, 2019 application submission deadline for the IGB to process, vet, investigate and make a licensing determination on the submitted casino license applications.
“If the IGB does not issue the licenses within that time period, the statute requires the IGB to submit a written explanation to the applicant explaining why the IGB has not reached a determination and when it reasonably expects to do so. Determinations for approval or denial of an owner’s licensee will be made at a board meeting.”
Fruchter on Thursday said a lot has changed since last year, with the IGB meeting virtually this week when "COVID-19 cases are dangerously increasing" in Illinois.
He said the gambling expansion law's one-year anniversary has passed, with the IGB sending out written notifications on Tuesday to the current casino license applicants about the delay in action.
Danville doesn't have another filed application yet, after Haven's application was withdrawn. Danville Development LLC's application is pending.
"We understand the importance of the new casino licenses to the communities involved and to the applicants. We, like all of them, want to get the process right and do things the right way," Fruchter said.
Fruchter said IGB work has continued to vet the applicants. However, there have been disruptions with reduced staffing and other COVID-19 impacts such as with site visits, fingerprinting and receiving tax documents and other records, he said.
IGB Chairman Charles Schmadeke said they've received a lot of correspondence to take quick action on the new casino license applications.
He said they want to move as quickly as they can, fulfilling their responsibilities and making sure all applicants meet the requirements of the law. This includes, under the statute, making sure applicants are people of integrity and responsibility, and suitable, knowing how to conduct these businesses.
"We intend to fill that obligation... (but) not to do it in a rushed fashion so that we miss something," Schmadeke said.
"I know everybody's excited to get their applications, and their casinos and their video gaming permits and so forth; I don't blame them, I understand that, I endorse it. But we have to do our job as well," said Schmadeke, who who has been there for 14 months.
He said the IGB's amount of work is "amazing and immense and difficult to get through it all."
The IGB's 10 a.m. Nov. 17 regular board meeting will be live streamed through the IGB website at igb.illinois.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.