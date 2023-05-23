DANVILLE — While no public opening date has yet been announced, the Golden Nugget Danville Casino is having invite-only VIP Days for a pre-grand opening event.
The sessions are Tuesday and Wednesday, for private casino access. Among those receiving invites were Danville City Council aldermen.
Saltgrass Steakhouse also will be open to VIP reservations, and Front Row Bar & Grill is to be available for dining as well for the VIP event.
According to Jimmy Wilmot, president of Danville Development and president of casino development for Wilmorite Management Group, LLC, “We continue to work with the IGB (Illinois Gaming Board) to fulfill all requirements and regulations surrounding opening a casino in Illinois.”
He says more news will be coming soon.
According to new Director of Communications for the Illinois Gaming Board Beth Kaufman, “the IGB is working with Golden Nugget Danville Casino to complete the necessary pre-opening operations testing, assessment and audit under Casino Rules 3000.230(e) and (f), which includes a practice a gaming session. Practice gaming sessions are one of the steps necessary for the IGB to evaluate the casino’s operations, controls and procedures. If the casino meets various IGB regulatory and statutory requirements, it could result in the IGB issuing a Temporary Operating Permit (TOP) allowing gaming operations to begin at the casino.”
The casino is located at 204 Eastgate Drive.
