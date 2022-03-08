Seeing a Golden Nugget Danville Casino gold logo for the first time "is so cool," Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
"I was like 'Yes!' So, we'll be official just like the other places on their family website," Williams said.
He said that branding will bring people in. People go to the one near them, but they want to try the others.
"That will bring people here," Williams said.
Also, the way area residents like eating out, the new proposed restaurants coming with the casino, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, also will attract people.
"I'm ready to go throw down on some onion petals ...," Williams said.
Thursday is a long-awaited day for those for decades who've wanted to see a casino in Danville.
The Illinois Gaming Board will meet at 9 a.m., going into closed session that usually lasts around one hour, to first to discuss several items. The meeting can be seen live at https://multimedia.illinois.gov/igb/igb-live.html.
After returning to open session, the board will first hear Administrator Marcus Fruchter's report and public commentary.
The first casino action item on the IGB's agenda under Owners Licensee Items is: Determination of Preliminary Suitability for Danville Development, LLC.
This is the next step for the pending owner’s license application to operate a casino in Danville, submitted by Danville Development, LLC.
Danville Development and the Golden Nugget are co-applicants, with Danville Development taking the lead. Danville Development, created for this, is a subsidy of Wilmorite, Williams said.
"We will make a presentation via video," Williams said.
There's an approximately seven-minute video, from Golden Nugget, Wilmorite, Williams and other community entities such as the Boys & Girls Club. Casino community benefits include $3 million in upfront payments at licensing award from the IGB — $1 million each to riverfront development, the Boys & Girls Club and in municipal improvements.
Williams and Danville City Engineer Sam Cole told aldermen Tuesday night about a Westside Trailways Plan city officials are working on focusing on how to connect the riverfront on Main Street and the south side of the river, Carle, Ellsworth Park, Lincoln Park bike path and a Kickapoo Rail Trail connection.
The IGB commissioners will be able to ask questions at Thursday's hearing, and then they are expected to vote on a preliminary finding of suitability, if the applicants are suitable to operate the Danville casino.
Williams told aldermen Tuesday night he's hoping to have great news to share next week on a unanimous IGB vote, and announcement on a casino ground-breaking sooner than people had hoped.
"What that does is that allows them to begin the construction and opening process," Williams said of the suitability finding.
Danville Development officials already have been working with the city to get demolition and construction permits for the site. They will have to submit those to the state, where the state does a background check on the principal contractor prior to issuing construction certification, according to Williams.
Following a suitability finding approval, within 45-60 days or sooner there could be a groundbreaking for the casino.
"They've done pretty much everything they need to do as far as the city goes to be ready. But they have to pass suitability and submit those things to the state," Williams said.
"This is the Phase 1 casino and once they meet certain financial thresholds and that triggers Phase 2 and Phase 3," he added.
Phase 1 is to occur at 204 Eastgate Drive. The site is the former Morris Flamingo warehouse location on the north side of Interstate 74.
Due to using an existing structure, the developers won't have to worry about back orders of steel and other items. They shouldn't have delays, Williams said.
Danville Development and Golden Nugget expects the casino can open in nine months after construction starts, possibly by early 2023.
Williams said there are two lawsuits involving the casino and they shouldn't have any impact on the process.
"One lawsuit is the Mervises (certain members of the family) against us (the city) and there's Danville Development against Haven Gaming," Williams said. Mervis Industries sued the city over the new rezoned Eastgate Drive proposed Phase 1 casino property. Danville’s first casino license bid from Haven Gaming LLC, was withdrawn after the IGB deemed it incomplete.
Danville Development officials are expected to make a casino presentation to the Danville City Council on March 15 or April 5.
The proposed Golden Nugget Danville Casino will feature a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook, and 650 surface parking spaces. The casino will offer an online gaming and digital sports betting platform through Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.