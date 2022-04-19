DANVILLE — A Golden Nugget Casino groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday officially kicked off approximately 11 months of construction for the casino to hopefully open by March 2023.
Wilmorite and Danville Development, city of Danville and other officials attended the groundbreaking at the casino site on the city's east side at 204 Eastgate Drive.
Those present included past and present Danville mayors Rickey Williams Jr. and Bob Jones, current and former Vermilion Advantage officials, city employees, current and former aldermen, current and former state representatives including state Sen. Scott Bennett, Mike Marron, Chad Hays and also Lou Lang who emceed the groundbreaking ceremony.
Tom Wilmot Jr. represented his family, due to Jimmy Wilmot and others in his family staying home in New York state due to the coronavirus.
Lang said he too was representing the Golden Nugget, Danville Development and the Wilmot Corp.
He said the first thing those on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony should do is give the people of Danville a big hand. The audience responded with a large round of applause.
"Danville has persevered through ups and downs during this process for the past few years," he said about the decades of talks of putting Danville in a bill that would bring the city a casino.
Lang said he had partners in fellow state representatives Bill Black, Hays and others.
Lang said this monumental day only comes about through the hard work of many people, in and out of government.
He said Williams drives a hard bargain and got everything he virtual demanded on behalf of the people of Danville with the casino, and they were proud to provide that to the city. It's a partnership, he said about the investments being made, not just a business deal.
He and Mayor Williams thanked the casino steering committee.
"We're as proud of this day as you must be," Lang told the crowd.
Those who Williams also thanked included the late senator Babe Woodyard and former senator Judy Myers, former senator and now state treasurer Mike Frerichs, Marron and Bennett, Lou Mervis, city council and Vermilion Advantage past leaders Vicki Haugen and Tinisha Shade-Spain.
"Thank you for bringing a world class product to our community," he said in thanking Golden Nugget.
"Today is a historic day for Danville, one that people worked on for decades. To say that I'm proud is an understatement. The reason I'm so proud is because everyone worked together to make this happen. There were Democrats and there were Republicans, there were poor folks and rich folks, there were people from the state house and from city hall," Williams said, thanking his city team too.
"Long story short, this is history in the making and it's going to be a game changer for all of us here in Danville and Vermilion County. Let the good times roll," Williams said.
Tom Wilmot Jr., who is president of casino development at Wilmorite, said they couldn't be more excited for the groundbreaking.
He said Kuhlmann Design Group has designed an incredible attraction and exciting place for people to find entertainment. He also said they're excited to work with general contractor Wilhelm of Indianapolis, bringing expertise in casino construction, and working with the Illinois Building Trades.
"Today's a happy day for Danville," he said.
Gerry Del Prete, COO of gaming for Fertitta Gaming, said on behalf Fertitta Entertainment, the Landry's restaurants and Golden Nugget family, they thanked everyone involved and all their partners.
"The Golden Nugget is an iconic brand and it's been around for over 75 years. We have (five casino resort) locations across the country, and we can't wait to add Golden Nugget Danville to the family," he said.
Demolition had already started for the estimated $100 million casino. An approximately 50,000-square-feet building is being torn down. An approximately 60,000-square-feet pre-manufactured metal building will remain and be refurbished for Phase 1 casino development.
Wilhelm Construction of Indianapolis is the general contractor and Danville Development has entered into an agreement with local labor unions.
The proposed Golden Nugget Danville Casino will feature a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook and 650 surface parking spaces. The project will offer an online gaming and digital sports betting platform through Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. There will be about 300 jobs.
The additional building square footage for Phase 1 allows for meeting rooms or additional casino or restaurant space.
Since the casino is being built on a site with existing utilities, it shortens the construction timeline.
“As the owner/developer, this groundbreaking means that our work has just begun. We not only have to meet construction deadlines, we also have to meet the expectations of our future patrons and the citizens of Danville. We are definitely up for this challenge and are looking forward to becoming a part of this amazing community. We realize that our job is to now to deliver on the promises that we have made,” said James A. Wilmot, president Danville Development, LLC, through a press release.
“This is a big day for the city of Danville. This casino is 30 years in the making and I'm proud to have this project come to fruition on my watch. It is something that has been talked about for many years and I am thrilled that I am able to be part of this pivotal moment in our city’s history,” Williams added
