COVID-19 vaccinations proceeded this week, with three clinics in rural areas conducted by the Vermilion County Health Department.
Health officials reported 160 doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered Tuesday and Wednesday. Number of doses administered at a clinic at Salt Fork Junior High School on Thursday are not yet available.
Meanwhile, more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this week in the county. On Thursday, there were 35 new cases reported — one resident in their 80s, four in their 60s, three in their 50s, four in their 40s, six in their 30s, four in their 20s, 10 teens, one pre-schooler, and two toddlers. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 9,312, 163 of which are active.
The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 133. There are currently eight county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials also released other pertinent local statistics related to COVID-19.
The regional availability of intensive care unit beds is 42% as of Tuesday, with patient increases recorded in three out of the last 10 days.
As of Wednesday, vaccinations administered totaled 36,130, with the number of residents fully vaccinated at 16,494. The percentage of the county's total population fully vaccinated is 21.47%.
Total Number of residents 65 and older who are fully vaccinated is 8,510 (57.28%).
