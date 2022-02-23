The heavy surge of COVID-19 cases that swept through Vermilion County is easing off, but the death toll from the explosion of cases continues to mount.
Vermilion County Health Department officials reported two more deaths this week from the virus, raising the toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 286.
In the 48-hour period from noon Monday to noon Wednesday, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
In the past 14 days, there have been 264 new cases reported in the county.
In the last seven days, there have been 14 county residents admitted to hospitals.
The total county case count since the pandemic began is now 27,764.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate is 41.84% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 63.56%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Saturday Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. Vaccines available: Vaccines for kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Mary Miller Junior High School, 414 W. West St., Georgetown, Wednesday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines available: Vaccines for kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J available. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
