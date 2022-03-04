COVID-19's grip on Vermilion County is lessening as new cases of the virus continue to drop.
The other piece of good news is that there have no COVID-19-related deaths reported this week after there 22 local deaths in February and 29 in January.
Health officials report that since noon on March 1, there have been only 16 new cases recorded in Vermilion County.
The total county cases since the pandemic began two years ago this month is 27,824.
The death toll remains at 287.
The omicron surge of COVID-19 hit Vermilion County particularly hard because of relatively low vaccination rates among residents. The county's vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County's current vaccination rate at 42.02% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.2%. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 63.86%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
