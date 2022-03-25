Carle will close its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Danville, among three other cities, on Monday due to a steady decline in usage at the sites.
Other locations closing include Champaign, Mattoon and Olney. Staff from these four locations will be redirected to areas with more critical need.
Drive-thru testing sites were created to offer mass testing for symptomatic, exposed and pre-procedural community members throughout the pandemic.
They helped facilitate nearly 25,000 COVID-19 tests throughout the region and were operated by staff.
“We are so grateful for the commitment of Carle team members who helped provide an essential service to the community throughout the pandemic,” Lesly Whitlow, vice president of primary care said. “The availability of our drive-thru testing sites helped Carle meet the testing demand during the height of the pandemic. We are prepared to scale operations back up if transmission levels increase and will always be prepared to serve the needs of our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.