DANVILLE — Groundbreaking for the Carle at the Riverfront project is at 10 a.m. June 17 near the corner of Harrison and Robinson streets.
A remaining structure was demolished Tuesday for the Carle at the Riverfront project on Madison Street, between Logan Avenue and Chandler Street.
Construction on the approximately $70 million Carle at the Riverfront project was delayed from starting in 2020, and the new anticipated opening date is late 2022.
Aldermen at Tuesday night’s teleconference Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting talked about riding a Danville Mass Transit bus together to the site from city hall for the groundbreaking.
They also talked how relocated traffic lights are now working at Gilbert and Madison streets, how ambulances will have equipment to change traffic signals to green to get to the hospital quickly, and improvements to the Madison, Logan intersection could start within the next couple weeks.
City Comptroller Sam Cole said Carle will be staging equipment near Madison and Logan, partially closing Logan Avenue. Cole said Logan Avenue will continue to have one-way northbound traffic for vehicles to get to the hospital.
Cole said traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street will come out later. He’s also finalizing easements with Kirchner Building Center for the West Williams Street curve project which likely will occur in 2022.
“I don’t want to see Logan closed until we have safety measures in place,” said Public Works Committee Chairman Mike Puhr.
In other demolitions news, Arnholt Bakery on East Fairchild Street and the house behind it will be torn down by the Arnholt family in the next few weeks, according to Public Works Director Carl Carpenter.
Carpenter said the city may acquire the property. Possible redevelopment projects have been discussed there in the past.
The city also will be demolishing another 20-plus dilapidated structures in the next month.
Aldermen and Carpenter also talked about the approximately one inch of rain that fell quickly Tuesday afternoon.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said one flooded area was near Leek & Sons Funeral Home on Williams Street.
Cole also reported to aldermen that part of the pedestrian bridge along Denmark Road was delivered on Tuesday and will soon be set into place.
The committee also recommended approving a $319,980 contract with Open Road Paving Co. for the 2021 overlay program for city streets. The full city council will act on it next week.
“This is a pretty small program compared to some years,” Cole said about accomplishing other preservation efforts.
The committee also recommended approving: a $170,665 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for Dearborn Street drainage improvements; amending the Poland Road pump station upgrade contract by an additional $30,659 with Cross Construction to total $606,822; an easement over city-owned property downtown for electric line relocation; and a five-year contract for WestLaw electronic legal research data with Thompson Reuters (West Publishing Co.).
