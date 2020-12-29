DANVILLE — Construction on the Carle at the Riverfront project was delayed from starting this year, and the new anticipated opening date is late 2022.
According to Carle officials, “because our team was deployed to focus on our COVID-19 response, the original completion date has been revised.”
The approximately $70 million project continues to move forward, including traffic signal changes on roadways surrounding the project.
“There are a number of behind-the-scenes steps taking place now to keep the project progressing. We (had) the remaining demolition to complete, a design phase in progress and then preparing the site for construction. That’s when the community will start to see equipment being staged and the contractor mobilizing,” said Nick Crompton, executive director, facilities, construction and planning, earlier this month.
During this time where Carle is focusing on resuming services in the safest ways for patients, officials are taking the opportunity to assess what may be needed for the future site, understanding that care delivery will evolve as a result of what they’re learning through COVID-19. There may be some enhancements to the facility plan and that is being evaluated now.
The two buildings that still had remained this month to be demolished were the single building on the east side of Logan Avenue, and then to the west, the building attached to Leon’s Diner. Leon’s Diner is staying.
“We’ll continue to make any necessary adjustments to the site plan as necessary. Demolition has been slowed by Carle’s COVID response. You’ll begin to see new activity in the coming weeks,” according to Carle officials earlier this month.
The overall design and project scope remain unchanged but the timeline for construction has been adjusted. They are currently in the design phase and expect that to continue for five to six months. Then, they’ll be working to prepare for a groundbreaking.
Groundbreaking is estimated for summer 2021. Carle officials said they are in the final stages of selecting a contractor.
Carle is continuing with the necessary street work to relocate stop lights and sidewalks along Gilbert Street. They anticipate finishing that portion of the project in early spring, weather dependent.
According to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., a rough project timeline: now through January 2021, finish road widening on the west side of Madison and Gilbert streets and finish redesigns of Logan, Madison and Chandler; January/February 2021, Carle hosts virtual town halls to provide project updates and get public feedback on design elements; March-May 2021, final site design completed and road work resumes as weather permits; Summer 2021, groundbreaking; and Fall 2022/Winter 2022, Carle at the Riverfront begins serving patients.
Carle’s Danville multi-use medical campus will provide greater healthcare service and convenience to those who need care the most. It also will revitalize the community as one of the largest investments in Danville in 50 years. This site will spur revitalization, meet strategic healthcare needs with close proximity parks and walking/riding pathways and make this area a destination, according to Carle officials.
“While Carle’s COVID response has slowed our Carle at the Riverfront construction schedule, our commitment to the Danville community has not. This pandemic has shown an even greater need for health services for the region and the creation of this wellness campus is critical to increasing care for patients. The health needs in our community are great and we’re here to help ensure they are met,” said Heather Tucker, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center hospital administrator.
Carle will consolidate its North Vermilion and Fairchild streets facilities and ambulance service on Franklin Street for the medical campus. The campus is forcing the closure of Logan Avenue near North Street. The project is generally bounded by North Street on the south, Gilbert Street to the east and Madison Street on the north.
The project includes the elimination of traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street, and Gilbert and Harrison streets and adding signals at Gilbert and Madison streets with the realignment of that intersection to straighten out the jog as much as possible.
