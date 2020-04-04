DANVILLE — With demolition work wrapping up on a couple remaining properties, construction is still expected to begin this summer or fall for the city’s west side Carle at the Riverfront project.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission had it’s Thursday meeting via telephone conference call where it recommended approving a semi-final plat and rezoning property for the new estimated $70 million medical campus.
The Danville City Council is expected to act on the zoning items on April 21.
The commission recommended approving Carle Foundation Hospital’s requests for approval of the semi-final plat for Carle at the Riverfront medical campus and rezoning the subdivision property from R3 mixed residential zoning, medium density, and B1 neighborhood business zoning to P1 professional office zoning.
The plat approval had the stipulation that an agreement be included with the final plat for the Vermilion County Museum to have access to the west side of its building for maintenance purposes. Zoning Commissioner Ted Vacketta said some concerns were brought to his attention concerning access.
Nick Crompton, Carle executive director of facility planning and construction, said that won’t be a problem.
He said in addition to the museum’s service needs, they’re also accommodating the bus route and emergency vehicle access in that area.
“We are excited to continue this project... Our goal is to start something this year,” Crompton said about construction.
Carle hopes to open the medical campus in 2021.
Planning and design work continues for the site and buildings, in addition to work associated with the traffic signal moves.
Crompton said they continue to work with the city and state on the traffic signal changes.
Proposed with the project is the elimination of traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street, and Gilbert and Harrison streets and adding signals at Gilbert and Madison streets (with the realignment of that intersection to straighten out the jog as much as possible). Also, the odd intersection at Logan, Chandler, Madison and Sherman would be realigned and become a four-way stop.
Carle plans to consolidate its North Vermilion and Fairchild streets facilities and ambulance service on Franklin Street for the medical campus.
The campus will be on property generally bounded by North Street to the south, Gilbert Street to the east and Madison Street to the north.
In other business, the zoning commission recommended approving a major variance requested by Glenwood Equities, LLC for 30 parking spaces at 1427 N. Bowman Ave., the southeast corner of Crestview Drive and North Bowman Avenue, for a new Dollar General store.
The store will be the newest prototype, with freezer space for more food products, the developer stated.
The commission also recommended approving a request from Jake Freeman, who owns Security Properties LLC and Freeman Exteriors, to rezone 200 W. Williams St. from R3 residential, medium density, zoning to B3 general business zoning to allow for professional office space and a showroom.
The property is the former Women’s Care Clinic at the southwest corner of West Williams and North Franklin streets.
Freeman said he’ll have office and also showroom space to display windows and roof coverings.
