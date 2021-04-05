DANVILLE — Carle in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department are offering walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments the week of Monday, April 5 for those who live or work in Vermilion County.
What: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Where: Village Mall, 2917 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL
When: Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 - 11:30 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m. Tuesday’s clinic will be open for extended hours until 6 p.m. Walk-in clinic closed Wednesday and Thursday this week.
To schedule: Call (217) 902-6100. Appointments recommended. Walk-ins assigned based on availability.
Who: Anyone 18+ who live or work in Vermilion County.
Patients will be asked to verbally attest that they either live or work in Vermilion County.
“We’re happy to be able to continue providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine at our Village Mall location,” said Heather Tucker, hospital administrator, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. “These walk -in appointments make it easy, convenient and simple to get vaccinated and protect yourself from the virus.”
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Vermilion County.
Visit Carle.org for more information.
