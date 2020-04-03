HOOPESTON — Is Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center prepared for the COVID-19 virus?
That question is on the minds of the Hoopeston council members, fire and police departments, EMA and Mayor Bill Crusinberry. Now, it’s even more on the minds of everyone in Vermilion County, including Hoopeston, since Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health administrator, announced Tuesday that Vermilion County had its first COVID-19 case, a count that had reached four by Thursday afternoon.
Heather Tucker, Hoopeston Regional administrator, said the Carle hospitals have been preparing for COVID-19 since January. The hospital is in constant contact with area communities, she said, and with the Vermilion County Health Department, the CDC, the regional EMA and the Illinois Department of Health.
Also, she said, the hospital staff is receiving education and training drills in preparation for potential cases in Hoopeston, repurposing staff to ensure there is enough staff to meet the needs and provide care safely, making sure supplies are available, especially vents, PPE, gowns, hand sanitizer and testing equipment. More equipment is being ordered in preparation.
There are extra beds, Tucker said, now that the critical care hospital 25-bed restriction was lifted, which can double or triple the number of beds that can be provided in Hoopeston.
When asked about a plan that could be shared with the media, Jamie Mullin, senior corporate communications partner, said that Carle does not share its plan. Since Carle reassesses daily, it has an A Plan and contingency plans of B, C, D, E and F.
Mullin added Carle has “started to process approved COVID-19 tests locally... , cutting the wait time for results from as long as 10 days to about 24 hours. This means faster results for patients here and other locations (reducing strain on state and commercial labs). On-site processing allows us to expand our testing to healthcare workers with symptoms, helping keep our patients and the community safe as possible.”
The process that is helping reduce testing time, according to Mullin, is a partnership with the University of Illinois and its Veterinary Diagnostic lab. About 100 tests can be done a day with the department’s lab equipment with a 24-hour turnaround, Kayla Banks, Carle’s vice president, said in a statement.
The criteria for who is tested are still the same following the CDC and IDPH guidelines, Mullin said. The guidelines are to seek medical care right away if you have: a fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing; recently traveled to the affected areas; or been around someone suspected of having or confirmed to have COVID-19.
“We’ve taken a number of steps to prepare already including setting up screening stations,” said Mullin, postponing appointments that are clinically safe to do so and providing patients with a 24-hour hotline and assessment tools to help them get their COVID-19 questions answered.
“Carle constantly works to be as prepared as possible,” Mullin said. “While scenarios are always unique, it is our obligation to work every day to be ready for whatever our community needs.”
Mullin did stress that 80 percent of the cases recover at home while 20 percent will need care at the hospitals. Not everyone will need a hospital, she emphasized.
Tucker added that she would be happy to talk with the city officials about Covid-19 plans, saying, “The door is open for communication with the city.”
There are a few ways the community can help to address COVID-19. Stay home, give blood if possible, make a donation, or consider making masks for non-clinicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.