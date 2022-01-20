DANVILLE — The landscape on the city’s west side continues to change as construction moves along on Carle at the Riverfront.
The building next to Leon’s Diner has now been taken down, and other work continues. The intersection at Logan Avenue and Madison Street is open to traffic.
Some updates provided by Carle’s Kaleb Miller, senior communications partner, public relations: “Construction continues on the highly anticipated project in Danville, and crews have been working hard to make significant progress. As the walls continue to go up and the framework begins to take shape, residents can look forward to centralized care, expanded services and the highest quality of care for patients in Vermilion County.”
Some of the recently completed or ongoing work at Carle at the Riverfront includes:
- Building the perimeter envelope (encloses the building and allows drywalls and finishes work to proceed)
- Installing glazing frames on the south elevation
- Interior wall framing on the 1st and 2nd floors
- Mechanical rough-in work on the 1st and 2nd floors
- Placing roof curbs on the Ambulatory Surgery Center roof and high roof
- Installing stair railings
- Completing the temporary roof on the Ambulatory Surgery Center
A final steel beam was placed at the Carle at the Riverfront project in November.
The approximately $70 million facility is expected to open in early 2023.
Carle at the Riverfront will consolidate services now at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and Carle Danville on Vermilion Street. It will host more than 250 staff.
Carle at the Riverfront will consist of a medical office building and ambulatory surgery center on more than 152,000 square feet and 17 acres of land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.