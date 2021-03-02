DANVILLE — Danville City Council aldermen heard an update on the Carle at the Riverfront project at its Tuesday night teleconference meeting.
Construction was delayed from starting last year due to COVID-19, but "we're full speed ahead again," said Caleb Miller, Carle senior vice president, specialty and ambulatory care.
A groundbreaking for the new medical building and campus off Logan Avenue still is expected for June 2021, a ribbon cutting is set for late 2022 and occupancy expected in early 2023.
Miller said the project is more than just a building. It's also a commitment to the area with health care, mental health and other services.
Miller said they are "about done with design of the building," with them "getting close."
They received approval on the medical office building on Tuesday, Miller said, adding that other project approvals from the state board are expected in the upcoming months.
Miller said they also continue on the intersection work at Madison and Gilbert streets, with completion, including the new signals, expected by May 1.
After that intersection is completed, a multi-phase renovation will then start at Madison and Chandler streets. Intersection work will be ongoing through third quarter of 2021.
Miller said groundbreaking is expected this summer, with Carle Health waiting until it receives full state approval.
Then dirt really will start moving, he said.
Miller said they hope the timeline moves up, but they feel comfortable with these estimates right now.
"We're anxious to get in there and provide enhanced services within the community," Miller said.
He said the new Carle site will be a unique campus destination with a plaza and event space for farmers' markets and other activities, and also with connections to Ellsworth Park and the Vermilion County Museum. The building will tie into the city and its history.
Miller added they are working with the design team to have community gardens. Other possible additions in that area would be a strip mall and retail development.
Consideration of Carle Health's applications for the medical office building in the Logan Avenue corridor and relocating its ambulatory surgery treatment center from North Vermilion Street to West Madison Street, are expected within the next few months by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
Additional information on the proposed four-story medical office building, provided to the review board — it will have 18 physician offices (excludes consult spaces and other admin/clinical manager/etc.); these are shared spaces with three to four providers per office (including physicians and Advanced Practice Providers); and it will have 153 exam rooms (excludes the other treatment spaces).
Carle in January also was asked to provide its most recent audited financial statements, and it was asked "What is the other source of funds?"
Carle's response: "Net book value of equipment to be transferred from the current Carle Physician Group locations at 311 W. Fairchild St. and 2300 N. Vermilion St. (Danville)."
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., Dr. Thomas Halloran and Dr. Karen Broaders submitted letters of support for Carle Health's applications for Certificates of Need and the project.
Williams states in his letter "Carle's planned updated medical facility is future-focused, not only in revitalizing our community, but allowing those in the area to receive enhanced, quality-care close to home. In our current environment, with travel complicated by COVID and uncertainty as to whether this is the new norm, this redevelopment is key to meeting the health needs of people in our community."
"In an area that's had some of the lowest overall health rankings in the state, Carle's updated medical campus will provide enhanced healthcare access and convenience to residents, especially our seniors and others working to effectively manage chronic conditions. The benefits of this consolidated, comprehensive facility will also economically serve our community, re-energizing the downtown area while growing job opportunities. As one of the largest investments in Danville in 50 years, it provides enormous possibilities for our residents and future generations."
Project cost has been estimated at around $70 million.
Also Tuesday night, new Corporation Counsel James Simon was sworn in. The council also learned that firefighter promotions occurring Wednesday are for: captains Jerry Sparks and Tim Heinrichs to assistant chiefs, Lt. Sean O'Kane to captain and Chad Busick to lieutenant.
In other business, the council approved:
• Appropriating $1.6 million in motor fuel tax funds for upcoming roadway work.
• Purchasing property near the Poland Road pump station for $20,000 from Lucas Land Co; and approving a $35,500 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental to complete Phase I and Phase II environmental assessments on the property.
• Authorizing purchase of a small land parcel for $800 from the Vermilion County Trustee in the Stonegate subdivision; and authorizing sale of 649 Section St. for $5,000 at private sale.
