DANVILLE — Carle at the Riverfront construction is officially underway.
City of Danville, Carle officials and other community members attended a groundbreaking Thursday morning at the construction site on the city's west side.
Tents were set up for the groundbreaking ceremony where James Leonard, president and CEO of Carle Health, and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. were speakers.
"Carle has been part of this community for almost 40 years and this medical campus will allow us to provide a modern, comprehensive facility supporting the needs of our patients in the area," Leonard said. "The medical office building and ambulatory surgery center facilities will host more than 30 services, extending access to advanced care and specialty services not currently available in the community. This is an exciting time for Danville and Vermilion County and we appreciate the support of the people of Danville and Vermilion County and the trust they've put in us to provide healthcare solutions in the community."
"This has been a long time coming," Leonard said, of the years of discussions and planning.
Williams too thanked those who worked on the project through the years, including former Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Vicki Haugen. She died prior to the project starting construction, but is looking down on it, he said.
Williams talked about his experience with the Carle health team starting when he was a child, and said this is a great economic development project for the Vermilion County area.
Paric Corp. of St. Louis, which has an office trailer east of the site, is the construction manager. Schomburg and Schomburg started the earthwork, and other local contractors will be used on the project, said Paric Superintendent Rob Bruce.
He said they should start footings in mid-July and start on the steel in August on the buildings which will consist of a two-story ambulatory surgery center and four-story medical office building. The buildings will be approximately 152,000 square feet on 17 acres.
COVID-19 delayed the timeline on the $70 million project. Building construction is expected to be completed in late 2022, with occupancy in early 2023.
The new facility will consolidate services at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and on North Vermilion Street, and move its ambulance service from Franklin Street.
The new medical campus, west of Danville’s downtown area and west of Gilbert Street in an area bordered by Logan, West Madison, Robinson and Lafayette streets, will host more than 250 team members.
The campus is forcing the closure of Logan Avenue near North Street. The project includes the elimination of traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street, and Gilbert and Harrison streets. New traffic signals have been installed at Gilbert and Madison streets with the realignment of that intersection. There also will be intersection changes at Logan, Madison and Chandler streets.
It was Aug. 2019 when the new medical campus project was publicly announced after years of discussions and planning.
Local officials called the project “Clean Slate.” The city owned several of the vacant lots needed of the approximately 65 parcels needed. There were more than 40 demolitions of structures. Several street sections also were vacated.
Two additional buildings will be demolished for the project, the building connected to Leon's Diner and a white residential structure north of the Vermilion County Museum.
Information from Carle on the project:
Project Overview
Site Determination. Needs included 18-20 acres, access to public transportation, and an area that was in need of revitalization.
Planning. After choosing the area, and committing to the cost of the project, the planning stages began. Throughout each discussion on design, space and services, the commitment to providing the best care to this community never wavered.
Approval. The plan, designs and concept of Carle at the Riverfront had to achieve approvals from multiple parties – the City of Danville, the Carle Foundation Hospital Board of Directors, and the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board.
Groundbreaking. Summer 2021.
Building Completion. Expected Dec. 2022.
Building Occupancy. Expected early 2023.
Services Offered
Carle plans to offer a variety of services from the Carle at the Riverfront campus. By consolidating the services of both Danville locations, North Vermilion and Fairchild, into a modern, comprehensive facility, Carle will support services including, but not limited to: audiology; adult medicine; allergy; behavioral health; cardiovascular medicine; ear, nose and throat (ENT); endocrinology; epilepsy; family medicine; gastroenterology; general surgery; geriatrics; laboratory; nephrology; neurology; nutrition services; obstetrics and gynecology; occupational medicine; oncology and hematology; ophthalmology; orthopedics; pediatrics – including pediatric cardiology and behavioral health; physical medicine and rehabilitation; plastic surgery; podiatry; pulmonology; radiology – including on site MRI, CT, ultrasound and more; rheumatology; urology; well child visits; and well women visits.
