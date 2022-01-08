A car-semi crash Friday evening near Covington resulted in serious injuries to four people, including two who sustained life-threatening injuries.
Vermillion County, Indiana, deputies were called at 9 p.m. to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Indiana 63 and County Road 1650 N near the One-Nine gas station (formerly the Pilot station). The intersection is next to the interchange of Indiana 63 and Interstate 74.
Police report that when they arrived on the scene they found a 2004 Ford Taurus in the median of Indiana 63 with heavy damage to the driver side, and a semi tractor-trailer in the left lane of northbound Indiana 63.
All four occupants of the Taurus were injured. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. Lifeline emergency air transportation was unavailable, so all four occupants were taken to area hospitals. The driver and the front-seat passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, but there is no current status report on their conditions.
Police said witnesses to the crash told them that the car, driven by Nathan Harper, 20, of Williamsport, signaled and started into a right turn into the One-Nine parking lot. For unknown reasons, the driver then made an abrupt left turn and attempted to cross northbound Indiana 63. The car crossed into the path of the oncoming semi and was struck broadside.
