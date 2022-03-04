DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board voted 7-0 at a special meeting Friday afternoon to demolish the former Cannon Elementary School on East Main Street.
The board approved a $456,750 demolition contract with Lee Farms Excavating Inc. of Paxton. The school district received four bids to demolish the former school.
School board members talked about making bricks available for the public to have as keepsakes, and also keeping the building’s cornerstone and parking lot for a possible future community garden and park, with new soil added to the site.
The playground equipment will be removed along with the building.
Prior to the vote, parent Alice Pollock, whose children attended the school and she volunteered there, asked if the building still could be saved. She said she was one of three generations who attended school there.
“I kind of care about the building ...,” she said about not wanting to see it be demolished.
Pollock said The Assembly church and Pastor Ryan Harris were interested in using the building for a community resource center.
D118 Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said the building can’t be saved.
“It’s in such poor shape now that even some of the gym floor, the hardwood gym floor, it’s popped up and it’s busted everywhere. Most of the classrooms are in the same shape. There’s still a lot of water infiltration all the time. Recently someone broke in on a weekend about three weeks ago. It had to be a group of people; quite a few of them actually. They shut the water off to the building and shut the boiler down and it didn’t do the building any good at all. They removed and were able to get a lot of the electrical stuff out of there, which would also have to be taken care of,” Truex said.
The amount of money it would take to repair the building, in today’s dollar amount, is probably around $15 million or more, he added of a conservative estimate.
Truex said that’s just to get back into the building and then the district would have to pay more to use it as a school.
School board member Johnnie Caray said as one of the last principals in Cannon, “I love that building.”
But she said they had a lot of issues in the building, with the roof leaking and when it rained, even with sump pumps down there, water would come in.
She’d be afraid for anyone to be in that building.
She suffers from allergies and was sicker working inside that building, Carey said, about the dampness in the building.
“I’m sure that there’s mold in there now,” she added.
“I don’t like getting rid of buildings, but I have to say this one is not fixable,” Carey said.
School Board President Randal Ashton said he was asked too if the building could be saved. It was closed because there were a lot of issues that it wasn’t safe for people to be in it, and it’s only gone downhill, he said.
Ashton said the gym and the theater and the building were really cool; but he doesn’t want it to be another Diamond or Lincoln school where it’s a burden on the community and an unsafe structure.
“I think it’s our obligation as a board to be able to take care of that,” Ashton said, about cleaning up the area, demolishing the school and moving on with it. “Sorry about Cannon ... “
School board member Darlene Halloran said they tried through the years to look at options for the building. They never had the necessary interest to take over the building.
After the vote, Pollock also asked if the curved front of the building, like the Temple Building downtown, could be saved for a garden or something to be put behind it.
Truex said there’d be some structural issues with that, and a lot of engineering design would be needed. The way Cannon was built with the building and its curve, they support each other.
“So even if we took it down, then trying to support that with the base that’s below it currently, because it would have to be compacted and built back up, and it would be a really, really costly endeavor. I can’t see that happening. I don’t think it would be safe. In my opinion, I just don’t think it’s a great idea,” Truex said.
Truex said the lowest bidding demolition company is a big company. Taking down a building down like this for them is nothing; it’s like taking down a garage, and they are competitive with their bidding.
“You know and it’s hard; and I feel bad about the Cannon thing. I mean it’s sad that it has to come down. And I think that nobody ever wants to do things like that, but it’s so far gone beyond ...,” he said. “You just don’t have any idea. I was just in there a few weeks ago. It’s just bad, and it’s been bad for a long time.”
Truex said as for a timeline for the demolition, asbestos abatement will occur first. Most of it has been removed through the years. After that it shouldn’t take too long for it to be demolished, he added.
They will let the public know about keepsake bricks.
School Board Member Shannon Schroeder said she wants a brick, as her mother attended school there.
Carey said community members could step forward for a future park or something there.
“We can’t save the building, but we can save the name,” Carey said.
Ed Butler with the Three Kings of Peace said the community could put a curved wall and statue or bust at the site as a memorial and memory. The building was named after Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon, who served as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1903-1911.
It’s been more than six years ago when Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced in January 2016 that Cannon Elementary School would remain closed the rest of that school year and arrangements were being made to house Cannon’s 274 students at Mark Denman Elementary School.
A substantial amount of water infiltrated the circa 1924 school’s basement on Dec. 27, 2015, flooding several classrooms — including two kindergarten classrooms — as well as the school’s library and cafeteria.
Custodians worked overtime during the district’s winter break, using industrial-strength pumps and dehumidifiers to get the school ready for when the students returned, but an inspection the following week raised structural and environmental concerns from the flooding damage.
The Vermilion County Regional Office of Education abruptly closed the school on Jan. 13, 2016, as a precautionary measure. An environmental specialist reported to the school board at the end of January that mold was present in the school.
The school board learned in March 2016 that the nearly 100-year-old school would need at least $9 million in water infiltration remediation and physical needs improvements before students could return to the neighborhood school.
Instead, the school board approved reorganizing the entire district during the summer of 2016 to accommodate all of the district’s students.
In other school board news from Friday’s meeting, masks are now recommended, not required, on school buses.
“That is another mask optional item for our district,” Ashton said.
