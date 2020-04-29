DANVILLE – It’s now almost five months into the new year and four months since the recreational cannabis law in Illinois went into effect Jan. 1.
Plans continue to open the first cannabis dispensary in Danville.
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs chief communications officer, says they are now “shooting for an opening towards the end of May, beginning of June if all goes as planned.”
Cresco had hoped to open the dispensary by March, depending on construction and other processes.
According to Erkes, the site at the former Big Boy restaurant is under construction. The state license won’t be issued until work and final inspection is complete.
The Danville City Council by a 9-2 vote in November approved a special-use permit for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis dispensing organization to be located at the former Border Café and Big Boy Restaurant at 369 Lynch Drive in the B3-general business zoned district.
The council also voted 9-2 to amend the city’s zoning ordinance and map for adult-use and medicinal cannabis.
Cresco Labs headquartered in Chicago, owner of Phoenix Farms of Illinois which would be doing business as Sunnyside, intends to sell cannabis, cannabis-infused products including edibles, paraphernalia and related items to eligible purchasers. Proposed dispensary hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, with Sabrina Noah, senior vice president of public affairs with Cresco Labs, noting last year that the hours are less than what’s allowed by the state.
They will renovate the building to the Sunnyside retail concept. The dual-use dispensary will employ about 30 people.
“We are looking forward to beginning construction on our dispensary just off I-74 on Lynch Road which will focus on wellness and cannabis education for the entire community,” Erkes has previously said.
The Danville City Council also last month approved a special-use permit requested by Green Growth Group Inc. of Chicago, for property at 202-204 Eastgate Drive zoned I2 general industrial, for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center.
Green Growth doesn’t sell directly to consumers, but plans to distribute the product to about 22 dispensaries across Illinois. Green Growth officials have said dispensaries don’t have sufficient supply and are seeing shortages.
