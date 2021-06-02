DANVILLE — It's been one year since Sunnyside Danville cannabis dispensary opened on Lynch Drive in late May 2020, and it's continuing to meet its owners' expectations.
Sunnyside officials report the dispensary sees 5,000 to 6,000 customers a week at the store.
"It's seeing a lot of local traffic," said Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs chief communications officer. "Month after month, throughout the pandemic, we've been seeing more customers come in during the pandemic."
"That's right in line with the majority across the state; in line with other stores," he added.
Erkes said customers are coming in for relief in dealing with stress, trouble sleeping, anxiety, depression and for alternative wellness support.
"It's going really well," he said of the Danville location. "We're hitting the goals we set for the store."
He said customers continue to go up every month.
He said some customers are called the "canna-curious."
"Some are really just curious and haven't tried it or haven't tried it in a long time," he said, adding that for others it could be part of their everyday wellness.
Erkes said they still are encouraging customers to order online, to spend a minimum amount of time in the store. They do take walk-in customers.
He said the cannabis buying experience has become more normalized, for grandparents to teachers to construction workers addressing different aspects of wellness.
Erkes said it's becoming more accepting.
The dispensary is located at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant, in Danville.
The store has 40 employees, who also are involved in the community, Erkes added, such as with neighborhood cleanups and other philanthropy.
He said as to Sunnyside Danville's future, "as things come back to life and more people are out and about," and tourism and traffic increase, "we certainly anticipate seeing more customers come through the door."
"The store is doing really well. We're happy there," Erkes added.
Prior to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020, the Danville City Council approved a 3 percent tax on cannabis purchases.
Danville's cannabis retailers’ occupation tax revenue projections doubled from $300,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021 to $600,000 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The city ended up with more than $400,000 in revenue the first fiscal year, which wasn't a full year, according to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey.
The revenue had gone to capital improvements, such as to pay off loans early.
This fiscal year, the cannabis tax revenue is being receipted into the city's general fund and being transferred to pensions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.