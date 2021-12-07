The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, will present a candlelight walk through the Dr. William Fithian Home on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The house is decorated for the season with special floral arrangements fashioned by the Petal Pusher Study Group of the Danville Garden Club.
This event is sponsored by First Farmers Bank and Trust, Oakwood and Hoopeston.
Visitors can spend a few minutes with characters from the past as they relate their history and ties to the home and Vermilion County. As you tour the home, you will be entertained by carolers in the front parlor, and can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Fithian, Mrs. Barkley, Melissa and Hiram Beckwith, Rose Holloway Thompson, and the kitchen maid. As you exit, you will be given a treat bag.
As per Illinois guidelines, visitors to the event will be asked to wear a mask while touring.
There is no charge for this event and parking is available adjacent to the museum.
For additional information, call the museum at 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
