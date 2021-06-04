Associate Judge Brian Bower announced he will be a candidate for circuit judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge James R. Glenn. Judge Glenn serves primarily in Coles County. The general election will be in Nov. 2022.
Judge Bower was appointed to the bench in Jan. 2019 and serves primarily in Coles County. Prior to his judicial appointment Bower served as Coles County state’s attorney from 2012 through 2018, being elected in 2012 and 2016.
Judge Bower began his legal career with the Charleston firm Brainard Bower and Kramer in 1983. He continued with this firm which became the Brainard Law Offices as a partner until his election as state’s attorney in 2012. Bower also served as city attorney for Charleston from 1989 until 2012.
Bower, a Charleston High School graduate, received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in 1980 and his law degree from Northern Illinois University in 1983.
Along with his wife, Mary, Bower received the Jefferson Award for Community Service in 2009. He has been active with the Fox Ridge Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, youth soccer and youth swimming. He currently serves as swim coach for the Charleston High School boys swim team.
Judge Bower resides in Charleston with his wife Mary, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. They are the parents of three adult sons, Brian Jr., Michael and Evan.
