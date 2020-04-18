GEORGETOWN – After being faced with COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers of a local 5K and fun run event set for mid-May have had to get creative so that their fundraising event could go on . . . but maybe not quite as originally planned.
Camp Assurance started organizing an annual 5K and fun run in 2014 as a way to raise funds for improvements at the 30-acre camp east of Georgetown near Forest Glen County Preserve that has been in operation since the summer of 1949.
Participants for this year’s event, which had been set for May 16, already had started registering when social distancing guidelines came into play.
Carol Lehman, who has been organizing the event, said it will now become a “virtual 5K.”
“Rather than having them come to the camp for the event, we are asking that they run, walk or jog in their own community while still social distancing,” she said. “They could even do it on a treadmill in their home.
“We’re still going to mail them their T-shirt and race bib to wear, and this year everyone is going to get a medal for participating,” Lehman said.
Participants are asked to complete their 5K or fun run between May 16 and 31, and then upload a photo from their race day onto Camp Assurance’s website for a chance to win a prize.
Scott Randolph, who has been the camp director for 35 years, said the prizes will be “a couple of $50 scholarships that can be used for a camp activity or at the snack shop.”
Individuals who would like to participate in this year’s virtual 5K and fun run may register online until midnight Monday, April 20, at http://www.campassurance.org/5k--fun-run.html.
Forty participants have registered for this year’s event so far, but Lehman said the event has drawn as many as 90 participants in past years.
“We have supporters who live all over,” she said. “Last year, we had our first virtual participant.”
The proceeds from this year’s event will go toward remodeling the camp’s snack shop, installing a new fence and replacing a deck.
“Funds from the 5K run are used for projects like the renovation of the snack shop, the replacement of a 38- or 39-year-old fence that is around the pool and the replacement of a deck at our guest trailer,” Randolph said.
“We also reach out to friends and businesses to help fund projects,” Lehman said. “We want to be able to support the camp and be a blessing.”
In addition to the snack shop, the camp property also has boys’ cabins, girls’ cabins, chapel, swimming pool and ziplining.
“I’ve been a camper or involved with the camp as a volunteer now as an adult for 40 years,” Lehman said.
Camp Assurance — which is operated by the First Baptist Church of Danville and a board with members from 15 independent Baptist churches in Illinois and Indiana — is open to everyone.
“People come from all walks of life to the camp,” Randolph said.
Camp Assurance offers summer camps for different age groups: primary camp, junior camp and teen camp. An early registration discount for the primary, junior and teen camps will be extended through May 15.
The primary camp is a three-day, two-night camp for children in first through third grade. This year, primary camp is set for June 29-July 1.
Junior camp for children in fourth through sixth grade and teen camp for seventh through 12th graders are weeklong overnight camps. Two junior camps will be offered: June 22-26 and July 20-24. Two teen camps are scheduled: June 15-19 and July 27-31.
Randolph said 30-40 children attend the primary camps each summer, while 40 to 85 attend the junior and teen camps.
Camp Assurance also offers a soccer camp for children in third through eighth grade; family camps, such as the Spanish family camp weekend set for July 2-4 this year and another family camp set for July 9-11; a father-son retreat set for July 17-18; women’s retreats in September; and teen retreats in November and January.
Randolph said the Spanish family camp draws more than 100 people from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Randolph said a decision about whether the summer camps will be offered this summer won’t be made for another month or so.
“We’re going to wait until we get a clearer picture the end of May or first of June,” he said. “Depending on the group size, we will have to figure out how to put together camps while social distancing.
“We’ll maybe have to have day camps at the church properties, or we might have to limit the number of kids coming to camp,” he added.
After more than 70 years in existence, Camp Assurance still remains a popular summertime destination that warrants improvements to the property.
“On an annual basis we have 2,000 people come through,” Randolph said.
The camp is expected to break ground Aug. 1 on a new $200,000 duplex cabin that will be air conditioned and have indoor bathrooms.
“It will allow for more use in the wintertime and by schools,” Randolph said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.