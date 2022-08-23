COVINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Landmarks on Monday announced the 10 Most Endangered, an annual list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy.
The 2022 list includes Cades Mill Covered Bridge, Indiana’s oldest covered bridge, south of Covington.
Cades Mill Covered Bridge is located at West Cades Hollow Road, approximately 4.5 miles southwest of Veedersburg.
More than 600 covered bridges were built in Indiana between 1820 and 1922, a number that today has dwindled to 90, according to the Indiana Covered Bridge Society.
Built in 1854, Fountain County’s Cades Mill Covered Bridge holds status as the state’s oldest covered bridge still in its original location, but it’s a distinction in peril. In 2019, a covered bridge contractor assessing the bridge discovered a broken chord, a serious structural compromise that unless repaired could cause the 150-foot bridge to collapse.
Built to help Fountain County’s early settlers travel to a mill at Coal Creek, the span is one of three historic covered bridges remaining in Fountain County. It has served as a pedestrian bridge for decades, bypassed after construction of a newer concrete bridge in 1976. Deferred maintenance in the intervening years hastened the historic bridge’s decline.
The Fountain County Art Council Historical Committee has been raising money for complete rehabilitation. Repairs are estimated at more than $800,000, and ongoing pandemic-related labor and materials shortages are expected to increase the price tag. In an area with limited resources, finding money to rehabilitate Cades Mill Covered Bridge is a daunting challenge, according to Indiana Landmarks.
Also on the endangered list: a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect; an Art Deco skyscraper; a commercial block that embodies Indiana’s limestone legacy; a classic high school gymnasium; a long-vacant county home; a pre-Civil War brewery; a courthouse square anchor; an industrial bigwig’s neglected mansion; and the mid-century home of a pioneering African American real estate developer.
Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat—abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs, according to an Indiana Landmarks press release.
“Indiana Landmarks uses its 10 Most Endangered list in several ways. Sometimes it serves an educational role. It functions as an advocacy tool. And it can assist in raising funds needed to save a place,” said Marsh Davis, president of the nonprofit preservation organization. “Every listing comes with significant challenges. In all cases, when an endangered place lands on our list, we commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization.”
The 10 Most Endangered in 2022 includes three sites repeating from last year’s list and seven new entries:
Birdsell Mansion, South Bend
Cades Mill Covered Bridge, Fountain County
Geter Means House, Gary
Hulman Building & Garage, Evansville
Knox County Poor Asylum, Vincennes
First Friends Church, Marion
Stinesville Commercial Buildings, Stinesville
Courthouse Annex Building, New Castle (repeat entry from 2021 list)
James M. Shields Memorial Gymnasium, Seymour (repeat entry from 2021 list)
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery, Mishawaka (repeat entry from 2021 list)
Demolition has claimed only 20 of the 159 Most Endangered sites since the list was introduced in 1991, while 99 places are completely restored or no longer endangered.
To find out more about each of the 10 Most Endangered, visit www.indianalandmarks.org or contact Indiana Landmarks, 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534.
