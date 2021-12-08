A Danville man was sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for his burglary conviction.
Dimitri Coffey was accused of using a sledge hammer and spade to create a hold in a wall of an abandoned building adjacent to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers on North Hazel Street in Danville in September of 2020. After creating the hole, Coffey was accused of climbing into the business and starting to steal various items.
According to the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office, the owner of the pawn shop was live-streaming security surveillance video at the time and contacted police. Offices of the Danville Police Department responded and arrested Coffey in the alley behind the business.
Judge Mark Goodwin delivered Coffey's sentence. The judge was told that Coffey had previously been convicted of crimes including residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The court noted that crimes of these types that Coffey had committed in the past instill fear in citizens and a strong message needed to be sent that such conduct will not be tolerated.
Coffey will be required to serve at least half of his sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release for one year after. Restitution of $2,850 to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers was also ordered.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy applauded the attentiveness of the business owner and the prompt response of the police department in apprehending the burglar. "My office will continue to aggressively prosecute criminals who target businesses and their hard-working owners and employees," Lacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.