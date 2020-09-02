Tourism and those traveling to this area haven’t been the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and events being canceled.
However, local officials are thrilled at seeing another banner year in 2019 tourism, economic impact study numbers.
The Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau on Tuesday released the results of an economic impact study, prepared for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and its Bureau of Tourism by the U.S. Travel Association for 2019.
Spending by non-residents in Danville/Vermilion County was reported at $89.66 million, a 6.8 percent increase from 2018.
“We have seen a significant increase in every category,” Cooke said. “Employment is up 4.1 percent, local payroll is up 8.3 percent at $17.26 million and local tax receipts are up 7.9 percent at $2.18 million,” she said.
“Since the start of the state’s Certified Convention & Visitors’ Bureau program in 1984, tourism has provided a steady source of income for Danville/Vermilion County,” Cooke said. “The return on investment, however, represents much more than money in the bank. It is first-time jobs and careers at all levels; it’s entrepreneurial spirit at its best; it’s capital investment and taxes; it’s quality of life, preservation, revitalization; and sharing the celebration of our sense of place with others.”
She continued “the U.S. Travel Association study is done for each of the 102 counties in Illinois, and is the only independent study done yearly over an extended number of years using the same model, so we have a fair growth comparison and excellent year-by-year benchmark.”
2019’s numerous local events included Balloons Over Vermilion, Thunder on the Vermilion speed boat races and the reopening of the Fischer Theatre.
The Fischer’s Jason Rome has said the theatre’s events provide entertainment and exposure to the arts for area residents, a draw for tourism and the overall economic development of the downtown Danville area, as well as generating funds for additional needed equipment and ongoing improvements to the building.
The Fischer Theatre reopened Sept. 21, 2019.
In addition, people visit the area for work and training, sport events, family and school reunions and to visit the local restaurants, shops and other attractions.
