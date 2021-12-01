DANVILLE — The annual Bunker Hill Historic Area Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Dec. 5 and there's a new holiday display at Kennekuk County Park.
In conjunction with the open house, it's the first opportunity for the public to view the Vermilion County Conservation District’s 2021 holiday lighting.
The Bunker Hill Historic Area Open House returns this year from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Kennekuk County Park. During the Open House, visitors can tour and enjoy the holiday decor at the Atwood Home, Red Oak School, Vermilion Chapel, Neff Grocery Store and Print Shop.
At the Neff Grocery Store, visitors can listen to old-time Christmas radio shows from the 1940s and 1950s such as the Jack Benny Show and the Fibber McGee and Molly Show. Hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and an assortment of cookies are also available inside the Neff Grocery Store.
Holiday-themed cards and cutouts that were created using the antique machinery in the Print Shop by former VCCD Volunteer Raymond Wright will be available for children to color, decorate and take home.
The BHHA Holiday Lights will debut on this same day, Dec. 5, and run every night from 5-8 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022.
A new component to the BHHA Holiday Lights this year will be the addition of the Brooks Family Christmas Display. This display, created by Chuck and Rita Brooks, was originally located just south of the park on Henning Road with a light show set to holiday music using your radio tuner. Chuck Brooks was a VCCD Board Trustee from 2002-2007 and passed away in 2021.
The VCCD will be accepting donations at the BHHA area to help offset the cost of electricity or through its website, https://vccd.org/bunker-hill-historic-area-holiday-lights/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.