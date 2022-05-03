18-month-old Chance Cordes comes out of a bounce house during the YMCA Annual Healthy Kids Day at the Danville YMCA Saturday afternoon. Volunteers were on hand to teach visitors about different aspects of children’s health, as well as help with other activities. Healthy snacks were also available during the event.
A volunteer from OSF HealthCare talks to visitors about health during the YMCA Annual Healthy Kids Day at the Danville YMCA Saturday afternoon.
Cami Froman, in the black and white shirt, and Blakely Froman, right, hand made bracelets to Willow Richardson, far left, and Kennedy Delzell during the events at the YMCA on Saturday.
Willow Richardson, right, watches as Blakely Froman of Two Roads Wellness demonstrates how to make a bracelet during the YMCA Annual Healthy Kids Day at the Danville YMCA Saturday afternoon.
