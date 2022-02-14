Are you even from Danville if you have not tasted the multi-generational family BBQ recipe from Bud’s BBQ? David ‘Bud’ Gouard is the proud owner of Bud’s BBQ, a fine food fixture in the Danville community for decades. Bud moved to Danville when he was only 6 years old, graduated from Danville High in 1977, and worked a variety of jobs over the years, but his favorite job is his current job as the owner and operator of Bud’s BBQ. Bud has been with his wife, Tywon, for 21 years and together they have 5 children and 9 grandchildren.
Bud’s father used to sell BBQ on the side, and before that his father’s father, and before that grandfather’s father. The family recipe is top-secret, but Bud says what is important is that it has always been made with love. 28 years ago, Bud made the leap to entrepreneurship, establishing a new business with the tried and true recipes of his ancestors. Using his family’s recipes, he has been putting smiles on the faces of all BBQ lovers in the community and beyond.
Bud has served his community in many other ways, too. During Thanksgiving, his business donates turkeys to families in need. He has hosted many food fundraisers for people in his community who needed a helping hand. He was a founding member of Lincoln Park Summer League, which was a youth basketball league that operated for 12 years, creating positive activities for the youth in Danville while they were out of school.
He also lives with gratitude and believes in second chances. He lives that out by giving people a second chance at succeeding through job opportunities with Bud’s BBQ. He has hired many people with criminal records and a history of employment issues. Bud says, “I believe in the good in people – empower them! Live with gratitude for what you have, and live your life fully by giving back.”
Bud had to take 2021 off due to a cancer diagnosis, but his wife says he is “strong and determined and he will be up and running in 2022 – he’s a fighter.” Bud wants to thank you for your support, compassion, and generosity throughout his journey. He has served his community diligently for so many years, and his life is an example to all of us to pay it forward.
Bud says, “My life is connected to every life in this community. I do not work only for myself but to also support those in need. Think beyond yourself and your life will have purpose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.