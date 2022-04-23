DANVILLE — With activities taking place this week supporting environmental protection in honor of April 22 being Earth Day, one local recycling center is now in its 61st year and will be seeing some big changes starting this year.
The vision and hard work of Wayne and Patty Bryant made possible the Bryant Industries of today. Their son, Mike Bryant, president and CEO, says if not for the foundation his parents built, he and the business wouldn’t be where they are today.
Mike said they’ve been an important positive presence in his life.
The business, in its sixth decade of operations, has locations on Warrington Avenue in Danville and in Tuscola.
Mike said some large capital projects planned are consolidating their offices in Danville in the former Western Brick Company building that’s on site. They will be tearing down other buildings that now house their corporate and accounting offices.
History
“A long time ago, my dad and grandfather (Wayne and Tim Bryant) started when (my dad) was a boy, they started cutting up cars, and they junked back then. My grandpa worked in the coal mines. Then my dad started a Shell station when he met my mother, Patty; and they had it where the old Checker gas station is in Westville, or the location of it,” Mike said.
Wayne would work at the gas station during the day and then he bought where Bryant Auto Parts used to be in Westville. He bought the farm ground and a old barn, and there’s where Bryant’s Auto Parts started.
When Wayne went off to the service, Patty and Mike’s uncle, Paul, ran the business while he was gone. When Wayne got back from the service, he officially started to grow Bryant’s Auto Parts.
“We were a salvage yard, and we got to be one of the biggest in the state of Illinois for years and years and years,” Mike said.
In the mid-1980s they transitioned into just the non-ferrous metals, coppers, aluminums and aluminum cans. In the early to mid-1990s, Mike started to grow that.
“We purchased this facility in Danville, and at that point had two facilities going,” Mike said.
Around 2006, he purchased the facility outside Tuscola, between Tuscola and Decatur. Then they grew to three facilities, but were still heavily based in automotive.
“We were pretty big in the non-ferrous metals, the aluminum and that, but we had just started to dip our toe in the water with the iron,” Mike said.
The more and more customers who came to them with, for example aluminum, they had steel they wanted to get rid of too. Mike said they’d have to say ‘no’ they don’t buy steel.
In 2006-2007, Bryant’s went officially, fully into the scrap business. They installed scales at all locations, started buying trucks and material handlers and cranes.
“Really in the short 15 years, it doesn’t really seem like it, we pretty much possess everything that a 100-year-old scrap company possesses,” Mike said. “What we did was pretty amazing. We took a heck of a quantum leap and really haven’t looked back.”
He always jokes that in that short period of time, they’ve seen the very best of times and the very worst of times.
He said even in the 100 years of scrap history, since the boom of 2008 until the boom of now and everything in between that bankrupted about 33 percent of the industry in 2015-2016, “we’ve survived it all. We’ve seen the best of the best and the worst of the worst.”
Growth
As they started to grow, Mike said he saw quickly that they would need more good people. His brother-in-law also was involved, and all Mike had initially.
Mike said he then started recruiting more people to grow the company, including one of his best friends, Erik Plotner, who is chief financial officer.
Then Mike brought in another friend, Todd Maxwell. He’s chief operating officer.
Mike said his sister and brother-in-law are no longer involved in the company. They were bought out in 2019.
Wayne and Patty Bryant were instrumental in starting the business, with Patty doing the books for 65 years.
They grew it to the point, where Mike came in in 1987. They’ve really never gotten out, Mike said, even when they started to grow in the scrap.
Wayne will be 86 years old and continues to come into the business. He still works like a 40-year-old, Mike said.
They also recruited Amy Hoose, vice president of market development.
Mike said he never brought anyone in from the scrap industry. He didn’t want that.
“I learned everything myself,” Mike said. “I taught myself all the non-ferrous. I just had an idea how I wanted to run a scrap yard and how I wanted to treat people.”
“I knew I had to have a niche, and that was it. It was treat people like they’ve never been treated,” he said. “To this day we still preach it. It’s our mission statement: honesty, integrity and service.”
There wasn’t a lot of transparency when he was a scrap customer. You never really knew what you were getting, he said.
“I just knew what I wanted when I was selling. So, I offered that; and then it was pretty much a rocket after that,” Mike said. “We’ve never looked back.”
Bryant consolidated Westville because they were too close together, and they’re almost completely removed from the automotive side of things.
They still buy salvage junk vehicles; they don’t sell any parts but sell them back out for scrap. They still have a few accounts where they get cars, and have one good mechanic to fix them up and sell the used cars.
“That’s really not our wheelhouse anymore,” Mike said, about being removed from that now.
They reach out to about 100 miles with business at its Danville and Tuscola sites.
They have about 50 employees. At one time, they had about 100 employees.
“It’s very difficult to find people today. We have gotten a lot smarter through the years with what you can do and how many it takes to do it. There was quite a learning curve there, but you learn that very quickly,” he said.
Customers
Mike said they see every type of customer come in. There’s no demographic.
Back in the old days in Westville, there was a “junker” doing it for a living, driving up in an old Dodge truck with the doors hanging off it, backing up and unloading his stuff and that was his money for the day. Then there would be a lady in a new Escalade unload her cans and her plastic, doing it for a different reason.
Mike said if you see the clientele now, there are farmers, junk guys, older folks wanting to get rid of their newspapers, cardboard and other items.
“We still cater to the public. I think that’s the main thing. We’ve never outgrown that, nor do I want to,” he said.
On the industrial side, they’ve grown exponentially. The truck traffic that comes through is a lot, he said. One of the Danville casino buildings being demolished had those trucks coming in with scrap. There’s been three bridges being demolished between Danville and Urbana-Champaign, with those trucks coming in. Bryant trucks also run in and out.
“There’s a lot going on in Danville right now. It’s actually pretty good,” Mike said.
“We try to make it comfortable still to the individual when they come in. The trucks get off to the side,” Mike said. “We don’t try to interfere with them and how they’re coming in and out.”
“We like that even balance,” he added.
Without their customers, they wouldn’t be here, he said.
For recyclables, the only thing Bryant Industries has stopped taking is plastic. That went away when China adopted new rules a few years ago. A lot of solid waste was going to China, being camouflaged as plastic or whatever. They had to stop it and get control of it, Mike said.
He said he hates that they can’t take plastic. They had the recycling program on the honor system that worked for a long time, but ended up failing.
They still take cardboard to recycle. There is a drop off location on the west side of the lot. They plan to improve that area and make it a little more user-friendly for people to bring in items, with some major capital improvements coming this year.
Bryant Industries still takes paper; and electronic scrap such as copiers, printers and laptops, but monitors or televisions come with a charge because it’s costly to get rid of in the right form, Mike said.
They also take anything steel, aluminum, brass and copper.
Public recycling hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Hoose said they’re proud to be a green company, with everything recycled.
Of the materials brought in, everything has a different recycling process.
“Everything we sell goes mill direct,” Mike said. “Rather it be steel, if it’s car bodies, they go to a shredder.”
Everything is processed to the form it needs to be in to go to the end user. When it goes to the mills, like steel, it can be made into coil, rebar and crankshafts. On the non-ferrous side, for aluminum cans, they have a couple markets. They can go to Alcoa. Window frames can be made.
“Everything that we do goes back mill direct; even the electronic scrap,” he said.
A year ago in March, Bryant Industries bought out a local roll-off dumpster service. They run a fleet of trucks and do commercial trash; and can put out a box for a roofing, siding or other jobs. They are doing work with the new FedEx construction project, and Oakwood grade school.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Bryant shut down for one month, April 2020, and installed plexiglass and made other changes.
Employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 and days off was the biggest challenge.
Now, like other businesses, they’re having problems getting equipment, trucking and finding employees. Mike said he’s had to wait eight to 10 months on two new trailers, and a year on a new crane.
