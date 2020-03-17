In Vermilion County’s only contested primary contest, Erika Briggs won the Republican nomination for county auditor over Mary Techtow.
Briggs, 26, won in both the city and county precincts. Unofficial totals showed Briggs with 875 votes in city precincts and 3,106 ballots in the county to Techtow’s 765 votes in the city and 2,320 votes in the county. The preliminary total had Briggs at 3,981 and Techtow with 3085.
Incumbent auditor Bill Wright isn’t seeking reelection.
No Democratic candidate ran in Tuesday’s primary.
Vote totals were not available for the entire 15th Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. John Shimkus decided not to seek re-election.
In Vermilion County, Erika Weaver led the four Democratic candidates with an unofficial total of 2,205 votes. She was followed by Kevin Morton with 727; Kevin Gaither at 677; and John Hursey Jr. at 260.
On the Republican side of the 15th District ballot, Mary Miller ended with the highest unofficial total with 4,128 votes. She was followed by Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan at 2,891; Kerry Wolff at 334; and Chuck Ellington with 261.
The city lists 16,259 voters, with 3,984, or 25 percent, casting a ballot Tuesday. The county has 29,408 registered voters and 8,709, or 29,6 percent, voted Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.