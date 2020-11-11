DANVILLE — Bridge repairs and maintenance is causing lanes on South Bowman Avenue to be closed this month.
The City of Danville announces road work on South Bowman Avenue will begin Thursday, Nov. 12 and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Nov. 27.
During this time, both southbound lanes of Bowman Avenue from Commercial to South streets will be closed, and both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane each.
This work will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The closure will affect motorists traveling both northbound and southbound through the specified lane closures.
Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
