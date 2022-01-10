DANVILLE — A Feb. 18 deadline is the latest date through a lawsuit filed against Bresee Tower owner Land Company of Danville that the city of Danville is seeking actions toward the demolition or remediation of the historic high-rise.
The lawsuit includes all owners of the tower through the years.
If nothing is done by that date, a trial may occur and judgment entered regarding the unsafe structure which has continued to see pieces of terra cotta fall off the building.
The city has set aside funding for its demolition.
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee will meet this week to act on some other city items.
It's virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. A link for the meeting can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments are to be submitted ahead of time.
The committee will consider approving:
- An agreement with OSF Multi-Specialty Group and OSF OnCall for COVID-19 testing employer collection kit services and authorizing a budget amendment through the city's American Rescue Plan Act Fund budget. The city isn't creating a mandatory vaccination policy, but will allow employees who do not or cannot be vaccinated to submit to weekly testing. Initial training for designated employees to conduct the testing costs $2,500 and it's $1,200 per month for the rental ($3,600 for Feb. 2022 to April 2022) of the required mobile devices used in the testing collection process. According to the resolution, "the contract will terminate if the U.S. Supreme Court does not approve the Emergency Temporary Standard for weekly testing or if the Emergency Temporary Standard is not made a permanent OSHA standard after a six-month review."
- Amending the city's fire prevention code to adopt current terms and provisions of the International Fire Code.
- Special backfill that cost $38,038 from Owens Excavating and Trucking following the demolition of the former Danville Township building at 101 W. North St. Funding comes from the city's community improvements fund.
- Amending the general fund reserves and Harrison Park budgets to transfer $65,000 ($45,000 for salaries, $14,000 for horticulture supplies, $4,500 for materials to maintain equipment and $1,500 for FICA) to the golf course due to more decreased hotel/motel tax revenue due to the pandemic. The city had already transferred $35,000 in 2020.
- Amending the streets budget by $37,000 for streets materials and $35,000 for snow/ice control supplies. This moves funding due to the city seeing a re-bid for its contract salt price due to the unexpected closure of the supplier's salt mine.
- A professional services agreement with Fehr-Graham Engineering & Environmental to perform further environmental site assessment testing to submit a site cleanup plan for brownfields assessments at 815, 817 and 821 N. Vermilion St., former dry cleaner and filling station sites. The $23,000 cost will be paid through the city's Midtown Tax Increment Financing District fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.