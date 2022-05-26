DANVILLE — The deed to Bresee Tower was granted to the City of Danville in Vermilion County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Building owners Chris and Jeri Collins are seeking an appeal.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported the city recorded the deed with the Vermilion County Recorder's Office.
The city is in the process of securing the building.
The Danville City Council heard from Chris Collins last week asking aldermen to stop the city from taking the building over.
At the start of the year, Williams said, “I believe that (in 2022) Bresee [Tower] will be torn down. I’m torn on that. I love history but look at all the metal Band-Aids starting to pop off ... and it’s a constant hazard. So, I’m looking forward to getting that torn down."
City officials have previously estimated it will take $2.5 million to tear down Bresee Tower, 4 N. Vermilion St., and the former Vermilion County Courthouse Annex, 6 N. Vermilion St., not including asbestos abatement, fill and other costs. The county also is to partner on the annex with the city.
The Danville City Council last fall set aside $4 million to tear down Bresee Tower, the adjacent county annex building and a handful of other buildings in the downtown area that are unsafe and need to be demolished.
“We still have to fight this out in court,” Williams then said about Bresee Tower.
“We need to take care of the danger that is Bresee Tower,” Williams said last fall, about the building which has seen debris fall from it, and fully opening Main Street back up.
He said too much time has passed to save the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.