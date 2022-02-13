A 30-year-old Indiana man is in the Vermillion County Jail in Newport awaiting formal charges from an incident late last week on Indiana 63.
Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, in a press release, stated that 2:30 p.m. Friday the sheriff's office received a call of a hit-and-run accident near CR 450S and Indiana 63 near Hillsdale.
Sergeant Tim DisPennett spoke with the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, who advised that a Ford Windstar Minivan had sideswiped him and left the scene. He advised he was able to get the vehicle to stop, but two occupants of the van approached his vehicle in a hostile manner so he left the scene to call the police.
While DisPennett was taking that report, the sheriff's office received a second 911 call from the driver of the van, who advised that the passenger had taken the van from him at knifepoint and fled toward Montezuma. Parke County Chief Deputy Jason Frazier located the van in Montezuma and took the driver into custody. He was identified as Jesse Vaughan Schane, age 30, of Brazil, Ind.
The original driver advised that Schane had intentionally jerked the wheel of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to strike the Dodge Ram. He also advised that during the theft of the vehicle he was struck by Schane, and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Following an investigation, Schane was arrested for armed robbery resulting in injury, battery, and auto theft. Schane is being held with a $50,000 bond.
DisPennett was assisted by several deputies from the Parke County sheriff's office, Vermillion County deputies Troy Vaughn and Chad Hennis, and reserve deputy John Benton.
