DANVILLE — The continuing legal battle between the Vermilion County Bobcats and the David S. Palmer Arena hit another milestone on Wednesday.
The Bobcats announced in a press release that the organization had filed an emergency motion in Vermilion County Circuit Court seeking to appoint a receiver to independently manage hockey functions at the David S. Palmer Arena, which is currently operated by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority and its board of directors, to ensure the arena is being run safely.
According to the release, the motion was filed as part of the team’s ongoing litigation against the arena operators, seeking to remedy a pattern and practice of neglect, and operational dysfunction and mismanagement at the facility, which has created dangerous conditions for players and fans.
The release states that the team had to once again cancel a practice because of unsafe ice conditions. The motion states that the ice consistently contains gouges, ruts and other defects, making it too dangerous for skating. It also states that the arena operators have failed to correctly operate the Arena’s ice resurfacing machine, leading to dangerous gaps and spaces which pose a risk of serious injury to the Bobcats players, and limit the team’s ability to run drills during practice.
The release also said the arena has not been able to maintain the temperature of the ice surface, leaving a hockey rink which is filled with slick, wet spots, and puddles which cannot be skated on safely.
“We want to bring Danville a first-rate team that can win games and deliver an exceptional experience for hockey fans,” said Ellen Tully, owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats in the press release. “But without a professional manager who knows how to run hockey arenas, this facility will continue to deteriorate and create an increasingly dangerous environment for our players. We strongly urge the court to grant this motion so that we can put the facility’s ice operations in trusted hands as the first step toward making the Palmer Arena a place that the community can be proud of.”
In the press release, the Bobcats' motion seeks to appoint David Bagger as receiver to run hockey operations at the arena. Bagger is an experienced manager, who has previously run operations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Ice Arena, where the Illini Men’s and Women’s ice hockey teams compete. Bagger was Manager of the University of Illinois Ice Arena for 22 years, where he oversaw the facility’s annual budget, event schedule, day-to-day operations, contracts and staff management. Bagger has trained or been part of training for hundreds of Zamboni drivers and has himself operated Zambonis and Olympia ice resurfacing machines. The release suggests that given his considerable experience in managing comparable facilities and the equipment therein, Bagger presents as an obvious remedy to the Arena’s inability to create conditions suitable for play.
The release also said that Bagger is familiar with the persistent ice safety issues at the Arena, considering he oversaw events which had to be moved from the Palmer Arena in Danville to the UI Ice Arena due to unsafe ice conditions.
“We are extremely frustrated that these operational and safety issues persist,” said Bobcats coach T.J. Sarcona in the press release. “The board that oversees the arena had all off-season to address these problems with the ice. We simply cannot risk player injuries because the arena’s operators fail to do their job. We are calling on the arena management and its board to fulfill its obligations to provide a safe environment so we can do what we do best: win hockey games and put on a good show for our fans and the community.”
The Arena board has stated it is meeting obligations and trying to work with the hockey team to satisfy concerns that were raised in its earlier lawsuit, which is pending in a Vermilion County court.
The Bobcats are off this weekend and will return to action on Nov. 10 with a road game against the Quad City Storm.
