DANVILLE — For the second year in a row, organizers have decided not to proceed with boat races at the Gao Grotto on Lake Vermilion.
2019 saw the return of Thunder on the Vermilion speed boat races.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled last year, and Buddy Freed with the Gao Grotto said unfortunately because of the coronavirus and insurance reasons, they're not going to be able to put on the boat races this year.
"We're just gearing up for 2022 and making it bigger and better," Freed said.
Powerboats took part in Thunder on the Vermilion, a two-day event in July 2019, on Lake Vermilion at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road.
The race was a fundraiser for Gao Grotto to finish an upgrade to its playground for special needs children and make the Grotto’s bathrooms handicapped accessible. The playground is used by the AMBUCS Summer Camp.
Freed has said with community support, he hopes the races will be an annual event.
The last local powerboat race had been in 1990.
The idea of having powerboat races again came to Gao Grotto members when they brainstormed fundraising ideas. In August 2018, powerboat racers with the Indiana Outboard Association tested Lake Vermilion to have a race here in 2019.
In addition to the races in 2019, which were affected some by the wind and weather, there was food, drinks and bands.
Freed said they also hope at future races to have a driver’s school where people can learn to race the powerboats and learn more about getting into the sport.
“This lake is beautiful. I think it’s good for Danville,” he’s said about the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.