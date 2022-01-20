DANVILLE — After a two-year break, Thunder on the Vermilion speed boat races will be back this summer.
Dates are set for Aug. 19-21 on Lake Vermilion.
Power boats took part in Thunder on the Vermilion, a two-day event in July 2019, on Lake Vermilion at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road.
It was the return of speed boat racing to the area after a long hiatus.
Buddy Freed, with the Gao Grotto, said they’ve received permission from Aqua Illinois and the Vermilion County Conservation District for the races.
The Gao Grotto will be working with a different racing group this year.
Powerboat racers with the Indiana Outboard Association raced here in 2019.
Freed said they couldn’t find a date to have a race with them this year, so they reached out to a couple other clubs.
The Marine Racing Club of Illinois based in Chicago will be the group racing this year.
Free said the club is with same sanctioned body, the American Power Boat Association.
“They have several divisions,” Freed said. “This will be their first time in Danville racing on the lake.”
“i believe they have more members, and a bigger boat count we’re hoping,” Freed added.
The Marine Racing Club of Illinois was started in 1957.
According to its website, “MRC formed due to the huge popularity of Stock Outboard boat racing in America in the late 1950s and blossomed during racing’s heyday in the ‘60s and ‘70s with the availability of new racing engines and even new race boats at many local marinas. Over 50-years later, and MRC is still going strong.” Its approximately 50 members are from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
The local boat races bring revenue into the community and to the Gao Grotto.
“We’re raising money to redo our bathrooms for AMBUCS kids,” Freed said. “All the funds go back into the building.”
The last local power boat race had been in 1990.
The idea of having powerboat races again came to Gao Grotto members when they brainstormed fundraising ideas.
The race event was a fundraiser for the Gao Grotto, with AMBUCS help, to finish an upgrade to the Gao Grotto’s playground for special needs children. That work has been completed, but they also want to make the Grotto’s bathrooms handicapped accessible. The playground and building are used by the AMBUCS Summer Camp.
The races during a two-day event in 2019 were affected some by the wind and weather. Food, drinks and bands also were part of the event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, races were canceled the last two years.
“We’re hoping the public comes out,” Freed said about this year’s event. “We’re just hoping it will be a bigger and better event than we had in 2019.”
During the first day of the event, the Marine Racing Club will be practicing and have classes as part of a racing school where people can learn about racing by going out with a racer.
The Grotto has a perfect venue for the event, with the hill, Freed added for spectator viewing.
He said they are planning to change the racecourse to be a little closer for spectators to see.
He said boat owners also can come and park their boats to watch.
“It’s for the community, and it’s good for Danville,” Freed said, about looking forward to the summertime event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.