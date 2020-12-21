The Vermilion Advantage board approved the hiring of Tim Dudley to lead Vermilion Advantage on Monday.
Vermilion Advantage’s 73-member board met via Zoom to give its official approval to the appointment of Tim Dudley as the new president/chief executive officer for the Vermilion County-based economic-development agency.
The board voted 37-3. Board president Stephen Nacco said they still may receive more votes by proxy, and all that was needed was a majority.
Board member Jaclyn Vinson initiated a discussion about the board's expectations that Dudley pass his licensure test from the International Economic Development Council. Dudley has completed years of study to earn the Certification of Economic Development, and needs to take and pass the test, according to Nacco.
The board also will evaluate Dudley's performance after one year, in January 2022, based on the goals the board establishes for him in conjunction with Vermilion Advantage's 2020-2021 strategic plan.
Nacco added that several board members have met Dudly. The 14-member screening committee that board member Dan Laughner led had interviewed Dudley via Zoom and brought him to the executive committee as one of the three finalists.
The the eight-member executive committee interviewed Dudley for about two-and-a-half hours in person.
In addition, all board members received detailed materials regarding Dudley. In addition to seeing Dudley's resume, they were given the transcripts from seven reference chekcs, a 49-page "Pinsight" report (which provides the results of a three-hour leadership test Gary Tucker of thyssenKrpp Presta donated to Vermilion Advantage) and information on a background check that the Danville Police Department helped with.
"I can say without exception that the board deeply appreciates (Tinisha Spain's) eight years of service and in particular her efforts over the past nine months to keep Vermilion Advantage functioning in spite of the loss of Vicki Haugen and in the wake of the COVID crisis," according to Nacco. "Although she doesn't have the depth of economic development experience of a Tim Dudley or others we interviewed, we were going to recommend that the board approve her promotion to vice president — with a significant increase in pay — because we believe her current skillset would have complemented those of the president."
By working closely with a president on economic and workforce development, Spain would've had an opportunity to grow into the role and become the logical successor to the president. Spain declined the board's vice president offer and her resignation is effective Dec. 31, according to Nacco.
He said she will be dearly missed and they wish her well.
Dudley is replacing Vicki Haugen, the agency’s founding president who ran Vermilion Advantage for 37 years and died in February 2020. Tinisha Spain had served as the interim president prior to Dudley’s appointment.
Other Vermilion Advantage staff members include Rachel Haun, Jo Doggett and Machelle Dykes.
Dudley has more than two decades of economic-development experience. He is leaving his position with the city of Decatur, where he has played a major role in implementing the city’s community revitalization plan. His accomplishments include facilitating the development of the $65 million Community Care Campus, which was funded in part by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He also assisted with the $60 million expansion of the Mueller Company’s facilities, according to a Vermilion Advantage press release.
Prior to that, Dudley worked as a State economic-development official for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Client businesses he helped support included Archer Daniels Midland, TDS Trucking, and Morpho-Trust Security Company, as well as the cities of Decatur, Mt. Olive, Staunton and Springfield.
Dudley has gotten to know Vermilion County through the years with his regional economic-development work. He also has family living in Danville.
“I see tremendous growth opportunities in Danville and throughout Vermilion County. One of my chief priorities will be to attract new industry to the region. I’ll also focus on supporting the workforce and business needs of the vast array of companies that has given Vermilion Advantage its well-earned reputation as one of the best (economic-development agencies) in the state,” he said through the press release.
Even before receiving official word of his hiring, Dudley already started reaching out to his network of contacts to get started on the job.
“From my previous work in Decatur and with the state, connecting with the right people is the key to success. For example, in having worked closely with the Illinois Manufacturing Association over the years, I know that this will be an important alliance to support all of the manufacturing businesses in Vermilion County,” he said.
As president/CEO, Dudley will earn $100,000 annually. His official start date in his Danville-based office will be during the first week of 2021.
According to the Decatur Herald & Review, Dudley's last day with Decatur as economic development coordinator is Dec. 31.
“I’ve got a team that I work with (in Decatur) that I really love,” he said. “This makes it tough, but this is a great opportunity for me.”
Dudley said he has seen comparisons between Danville and Decatur.
“Danville has a lot of the same kind of strife that Decatur’s had over the years. They’ve lost factories and some population,” he said. “I’ve dealt with some of those problems here. Hopefully I’ll get the same movement over there.”
Opportunities like his new job are not often available, according to Dudley. “So I needed to take advantage of it,” he said.
Dudley has worked for Decatur since 2017. Dudley resigned from the Macon County board a year ago to devote more time to his city job.
He previously worked as a Realtor for Brinkoetter & Associates Realtors. He also is a former Richland Community College trustee, and a central regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for three years.
