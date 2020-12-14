DANVILLE — The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 15 in a special meeting will meet to appoint up to three probationary police officers.
The Danville Police Department has at least two openings, with two former officers who came to the department from the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System returning there, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
"We also anticipate a retirement in the next month or so, but that's uncertain...," Williams stated.
The date of the probationary police officers' swearing-in ceremony will be contingent upon them passing the physical and psychological examination, and police department needs.
The board earlier this month approved a new probationary police officer eligibility list.
There were 25 applications for probationary police officer. Fifteen candidates passed the physical agility test. Five did not pass and there were five people who didn't show up for the test.
For the written test, 15 candidates passed, and they are now on the eligibility list.
The sex and ethnicity of the initial applicants: one Black and four white females; three Hispanic, one two or more races and 16 white males.
The sex and ethnicity of the candidates who passed both tests and made the eligibility list: four white females; three Hispanic, one two or more races and seven white males.
The Danville City Council also meets Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
On its agenda for action: the city's annual budget for fiscal year 2021-2022; an ordinance amending the city's wage administration chart; the purchase of 916-918 N. Vermilion St., near the Vermilion and Fairchild intersection for potential development; accepting a quote for pump station monitoring equipment and installation; awarding the bid and approving use of Community Development Block Grant funds for rehabilitation of Laura Lee Fellowship House at 212 W. Williams St.; and approving a contract for purchase and installation of a reconditioned transit engine for Danville Mass Transit.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. via teleconference. The link can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the meeting, to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org. The public comments will be read during the meeting.
