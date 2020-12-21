The Vermilion Housing Authority board last week approved a new contract with executive director Jaclyn Vinson.
The two-year contract runs through Dec. 31, 2022. The first-year salary is $105,100, with year 2 being $108,200. Performance incentives range up to 20 percent of base salary.
A previous three-year contract the board approved with Vinson ran through this year. Vinson’s then annual $80,000 salary increased 5 percent or to $84,000 the first year. There also were the potential for 5 percent increases each of the additional years based on performance evaluations. Vinson became executive director in 2016.
She oversees public housing and Section 8 subsidized housing programs in Danville and Vermilion County.
In other action, the board approved:
- A Fair Oaks utility replacement architectural and engineering agreement with Farnsworth Group of Champaign. According to the agreement "Approximately one half of the existing Fair Oaks development will be demolished in 2021. Several buildings will remain that are fed by aged utilities that also serve the buildings that will be demolished. VHA would like to replace the water service and the sanitary service to each of the remaining buildings." Professional fees would be $34,800.
- A $68,672 contract with GameTime c/o Cunningham Recreation for a playground structure at Beeler Terrace. According to housing authority officials, a play structure is a recurring request from property management there. Beeler Terrace is a 50-unit family development along Washington and Seminary streets in Danville, and it is traditionally 100 percent occupied at each month end.
- Auditing services for three fiscal years, ending in March 2023, with Hawkins Ash CPA's for $28,000, with the option of two additional years.
