DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board approved administrator salaries at its Wednesday meeting.
Prior to the board meeting, Superintendent Alicia Geddis indicated board members had questions and there were corrections on the salaries.
Approved salaries from Wednesday night:
John Hart, assistant superintendent: $152,586
Zetta, Piggott, director of food service: $94,050
Mary Ellen Bunton, director of curriculum: $110,250
Molly Stanis, director of special education: $114,950
Kimberly Pabst, director of human resources: $119,808
Harvey "Skip" Truex, director of buildings: $113,000
Kelly Truex, director of educational support program: $109,725
Narcissus Rankin, director of business: $109,725
Annette Hummell, director of technology: $96,922
Lindsey Nixon, assistant director of special education: $90,421
Seth Oldfield, supervisor of building operations: $77,983
Elizabeth Porter, principal at Edison: $93,812
Nicole Zaayer, principal at Garfield: $86,400
Mitzi Campbell, principal at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy: $92,378
Angelique Simon, principal at Liberty: $94,747
Stacie Sollars, principal at Mark Denman Elementary: $88,585
Christopher Rice, principal at Meade Park: $99,910
Justin Thorlton, principal at Northeast: $89,661
Eliza Brooks, principal at North Ridge Middle School: $118,282
Lindsey Prunkard, principal South View Upper Elementary: $108,680
Jonathan Rossi, interim principal at Southwest: $86,400
Robin Fluno, associate principal at North Ridge Middle School: $99,999
Demarko Wright, associate principal at Danville High School: $103,941
Jacob Bretz, assistant principal at DHS: $94,706
Amanda Campbell, assistant principal at DHS: $84,133
Kristen Shanks, assistant principal at South View: $79,119
Tanner DeLaurier, assistant principal at South View: $76,076
Derrius Hightower, assistant principal at Mark Denman Elementary: $77,076
Administrator salaries not listed were approved at a different time.
In other business, the board:
- Had a first reading to reinstate the requirement that the superintendent shall reside within the geographical boundaries of Danville School District 118.
- Approved the school district's 2021-2022 budget showing a deficit — $84,778,573 in revenue and $89,072,040 in expenditures.
- Approved esports to begin and compete at Danville High School in accordance with the Illinois High School Association rules and regulations. According to Mark Bacys, athletic director at DHS, the IHSA board of directors at its Aug. 23 meeting approved esports as an official IHSA-sanctioned activity. The IHSA will host a state series and crown a state champion in esports beginning with the 2021-2022 school year (April 2022). The IHSA’s approved games for this school year are Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League, and NBA 2K. Bacys said he's not a gamer but he's learning a lot being a state esport committee member. esports is organized, multiplayer video game competitions. About 40 DHS students are initially interested, and Bacys expects that number to grow. The students will be narrowed down to the top eight for the sectional meet. Bacys said esports provides students more social gaming interaction in school, and they will be partnering with Danville Area Community College and its esports facility. There is a gaming club already at DHS, involving board games and video games. Bacys said the two clubs will work separately and together sometimes. Board President Randal Ashton said he thinks DHS is a little behind the curve on this. "I'm glad to see this incorporated into the school," he said.
- Had a first reading on a recommendation to suspend additional local graduation requirements for three years due to learning loss with the pandemic. School officials said these are on top of state requirements, and they want to work with students on the credits they need if they're already behind. These affect physical education and elective requirements and not holding students back. Board member Darlene Halloran said she's concerned about "lowering our standards" and students receiving a lower quality education. School district officials are working to increase the graduation rate, and said they also are facing staff shortages for some classes.
- Approved acquiring a property at 1011 N. Jackson St. for $10,000 in addition to attorney fees and closing costs, and demolition costs of $10,000 to $15,000 for the dilapidated house on the property. School officials said the property is adjacent to the DHS practice field, and will improve security around the school campus. "We're pretty close to the end here," Ashton said, about demolishing dilapidated structures in the DHS corridor.
- Approved funding after-school programs with Laura Lee, Project Success and East Central Illinois Community Action Agency.
- Approved Eastern Illinois University certification programs for teaching assistants; and payment of teaching assistants working as long-term substitutes.
