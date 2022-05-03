Although he does enjoy eating pasta and pizza, and throws the community an incredible Feast of Saint Joseph, Peter Blackmon is not Italian. In fact, he is half-Mexican, born and raised on the south side of Chicago and prefers filet mignon.
Chances are Pete has created an experience that has touched your life, even if you do not realize it. A few years after graduating from the University of Illinois, he moved to Danville from his hometown and became the full-time director of Downtown Danville, Inc.
From there he moved on to work as the Danville School District 118 Foundation Director and then onward to the David S. Palmer Arena where he was the general manager for 20 years.
Currently Pete is the executive director of the Danville Public Library Foundation, and a partner in a handful of corporations, which vary from property management to entertainment to apparel.
If you have ever had a drink at Vermilion River Beer Company, attended a concert at the arena, or ventured downtown for live music or festivities, you can almost guarantee that Pete had a hand in creating the magic of that experience for you.
Having both creative ideas and the guts to carry them through is a rare combination. In his current role at the Danville Public Library Foundation, Pete said he is motivated because he gets to create a vessel for people to experience the library with a new energy.
He tries to bring a fresh perspective to everything he approaches, and his hope is that he can create fun and exciting experiences that generate interest in the library and make a lasting impact on the Danville community.
In addition to Pete’s professional job and his handful of side hustles, he is an avid volunteer and is involved in the Festival of Trees, Balloons over Vermilion and the Food for the Children program.
When asked why he gives so much to Danville his response is, “Danville let me.”
He was young and bursting with new ideas and the local, seasoned leaders helped him harness that energy.
“They had vision,” he said. “They helped me develop a sense of community. Hundreds of Danville locals have touched my life. I was an outsider when I moved here, and they allowed me to become a part of the fabric of what makes Danville so wonderful.”
Pete reflected on having a sense of responsibility to help the community.
“I owe the broad community, so my work day doesn’t end at 5,” he said. “There is so much to do to help this community, and I am here for it.”
Thank you, Pete, for working overtime for Danville.
