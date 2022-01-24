BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lions Club will serve pancakes and sausage at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School on form 7 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, as part of its Annual Pancake and Sausage Day.
Tickets may be purchased for $9, with kids ages 6-12 being $5 and 5 and under free. Sponsor packs of 10 tickets are available for $85. Advance meat orders may be made by calling 217-446-3208. Funds donated will be used to help meet needs of the community.
The Bismarck Lions Club conducts pre-school student vision screenings at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School. KidSight, a Lions Club community service program, provides a simple and noninvasive vision screening test. At no cost to the students, the testing screens for several conditions including “lazy eye.”
According to Bismarck Lions Club President Bill Jaffe, money raised on Feb. 5 will allow the club to meet pressing needs in the community such as the pre-school vision screenings, through the purchase of a plusoptix machine for use at the screenings. Bismarck Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. You are truly helping Lions make a difference.
The Bismarck Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
Chartered in 1956, the Bismarck Lions Club celebrated 65 years of service last year.
For more information or to get involved with the Bismarck Lions Club, contact www.facebook.com/bismarckillions.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.
