BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lions Club will serve fish and sweet corn at the high school in Bismarck from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 as part of its Annual Fish Fry.
Tickets can be purchased for $8, with children ages 6-12 being $5 and ages 5 and younger are free. Sponsor packs of 10 tickets are available for $75.
Funds donated will be used to help meet needs of the community.
Chartered in 1956, the Bismarck Lions Club is celebrating 65 years of service.
The Bismarck Lions Club conducts vision screenings for pre-school students at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School. KidSight, a Lions Club community service program, provides a simple and noninvasive vision screening test. At no cost to the students, the testing screens for several conditions including “lazy eye.”
According to Bill Jaffe, Bismarck Lions Club President, money raised on Aug. 7 will allow Lions to meet pressing needs in the community such as the pre-school vision screenings, through the purchase of a plusoptix machine for use at the screenings. Bismarck Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work.
The Bismarck Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
For more information or to get involved with the Bismarck Lions Club, contact www.facebook.com/bismarckillions.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.
