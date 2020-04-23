BISMARCK – At just 10 years old, a Bismarck boy has been doing his part to help keep healthcare workers and first responders nationwide comfortable while they wear face masks for countless hours each day.
Alan Williams, who is a fourth-grader at Bismarck-Henning Grade School, has been using two 3-D printers virtually day and night to create thousands of “ear savers” that are being used as personal protection equipment (PPE).
The ear savers are made of layered plastic filament that have two curved hooks on either side of a heart-shaped center.
Healthcare workers place the heart-shaped ear saver at the back of their head and hook the ends of their face mask elastic around the curved pieces to secure their face mask in place. The elastic, therefore, is stretched past their ears and doesn’t cut into the back of their ears after long hours of wearing a face mask.
“The heart-shaped ear saver keeps the straps from the N95 off their ears,” Alan’s dad, Daniel Williams, explained.
Daniel always has been interested in computer-aided design and creating models. Daniel, who attended Danville High School and was in the NIMS (National Institute for Metalworking Skills) program at Danville Area Community College, owns three 3-D printers, one of which he uses to create detailed models.
“I’ve been teaching Alan how to use the machines, and he runs the small printer all by himself,” Daniel said. “He knows how to run that machine front and back.”
Daniel said he got the idea to have his son try to make ear savers on his printer after reading online about a boy in New York who was making ear savers as a project to earn a Boy Scout badge.
“The boy’s parents downloaded the pattern for anyone to use,” he said.
That pattern, which was a rectangular design, became a prototype that has been fine-tuned with the help of feedback from the healthcare workers who ordered them from Alan.
“After the nurses got them, we asked them if they were too big,” Daniel said. “Some of the nurses said they slipped down after wearing them a while, so we were able to size them down to the nurses’ specs.”
The new heart-shaped ear saver design is an adaption of an original design created by Danville resident David Youhas.
“David Youhas and I have a mutual friend (who) had shown me David’s design on Facebook, so he asked David for me to obtain the ‘.STL’ file,” Daniel said. “We made contact and have been working together on this project since.
“We just altered the size and settings on our printers to differ from his,” Daniel said. “We are now currently on version three of the heart design.
“Alan can make 15 ear savers in an hour and a half on his printer, and I can make 25 in two hours on my machine,” he said. “We can make 90 ear savers in about six hours.”
Inside each heart are the symbols for faith, life and love. The ear savers are made from biodegradable plastic, and customers will receive random colors when they place their order.
Alan’s ear savers have been promoted on the Hearts for Healthcare Workers Facebook page, which is how he has amassed orders totaling 2,600 ear savers. He has been donating the ear savers for free and has been shipping them at no charge to 32 states so far, including Alaska.
“Alan wanted to do this for free, so we started a donation page on Facebook to cover the cost of materials and postage costs,” Daniel said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Alan had collected more than $1,900.
“I feel really good because I feel like I’m helping out,” Alan said of his project.
