With spring just around the corner, a new downtown bicycle shop can meet people’s needs for getting outside and enjoying the fresh air.
Seventy-two-year-old Bernard Baker has opened “Cowboy” Up Bicycle Shop at 19 E. North St., next to Terry Gouard’s A+ Cutz Barber Shop.
The space had housed Flea Pickers which moved a couple doors west.
For those who know Baker, he’s often seen riding his bicycle around Danville in any type of weather.
Baker, originally from Arkansas, came to Danville when his stepfather worked at General Motors.
Baker was in the Navy, went to Danville Area Community College, obtained a social arts degree and worked at General Motors for 31 years. He eventually retired from at a metal fabrication job in Indiana.
He’s also written poetry and historical fiction. The lives of African American cowboys particularly fascinated him.
Baker wrote three Western books about The Tall Cotton Gang, a fictitious group of African American cowboys, titled “The Tall Cotton Gang Trilogy.” The self-published novels are available through online booksellers.
“I’m a cowboy in my heart,” Baker said, who dresses the part, too.
His writing is where the name of his bicycle shop comes from.
Due to some past issues and being incarcerated for driving with a suspended driver’s license, he’s relied on bicycles for his transportation.
He fixes bicycles too.
He looked for a location initially on East Main Street to open a bicycle shop, but the downtown North Street location became the one.
Baker said it’s ironic that his family lived not too far from the shop location.
Baker buys, sells, rents, trades and repairs new and used bicycles, in addition to motorized bicycles, upon request.
Hours for the shop are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Baker is a member of First Assembly of God Church and has six children.
“They’re my lifeblood,” he said.
Baker wants to next take a bicycle trip on the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
