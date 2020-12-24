GEORGETOWN — Big Thorn Farm and Brewery’s Anna Schweig and Aaron Young started thinking about offering igloos for people to drink and eat in a couple years ago to get them through the long winter months.
With the coronavirus pandemic, that idea went into full gear and they ordered five igloos earlier this year to have for the winter.
The heated igloos with chairs and picnic tables inside them have been a hit with customers.
The igloos can accommodate up to six people, according to state regulations, and they have windows.
Schweig said it takes them about 10 minutes to clean and sanitize the tables and chairs between parties.
The igloos can be reserved online at bigthornonlinestore.com.
The first snow of the year earlier this month had the igloos in even more of a winter scene.
“It’s beautiful,” Schweig said when looking around the property.
The couple, who have a four-year-old son, opened their business in 2016. The farm was established about 10 years ago.
It’s nestled in rural Georgetown, at 14274 E 600 North Road, and got its name from the “the locust trees on our property. They have giant, gnarly thorns,” Schweig said.
They are the only off-grid brewer in the nation. They use renewable solar energy to power their brewery, farm and home.
Their beers are aged from oak, hickory, sassafras, mulberry, cherry and autumn olive tree logs. They also use fruits, herbs, ginger and other ingredients grown on the farm.
The beer is fermented in their earth-bermed cellar.
There is a Greenhouse bar and a Tree Bar, in addition to a food truck.
“We change what we’re brewing all the time,” Schweig said.
A recent lineup included Meridian Pale, Sassafras Mint IPA, Fight For Your Rice (thyme-orange), Farm Porter, Cherry Wood Wheat, Raspberry Punch, Pumpkin Seed Sour and a guest tap of Two Fools Rosé Cider. Coming up was Scruit, Chinook Sour, Munich Lager and Hickory Milk Stout.
They have bottles to drink there or to go, and they also have water and sodas.
The food truck has menu items such as smoked salmon sushi roll, avocado sushi roll with lobster cream, tenderloin chutney melt, buffalo chicken wrap, and a grilled cheese sandwich for children.
Schweig said the brewery is family-friendly, with areas for children to run around, and they want people to feel welcome there.
They have about 10 employees.
Current hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. tp 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Christmas Day.
The brewery has become a destination. In addition to local residents and people visiting from the Midwest, they’ve also had people travel there from all over the world.
They hope to get back to having events and normal business hours again.
“We just can’t wait until spring,” Schweig said.
More information about the farm and brewery can be found on their Facebook page or at bigthornfarm.com.
