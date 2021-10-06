DANVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois (serving Vermilion, Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan and Sangamon counties) is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to the most vulnerable children who need it.
As an organization whose mission is dedicated to creating positive, healthy human relationships, BBBS continues to do everything it can to move this critical work forward and be there for families across central Illinois.
It has officially kicked off its “Cash For Kids’ Sake” campaign and looks forward to selling 2,500 tickets during the next three months. The drawing will feature several opportunities to win additional prizes and the first cash prize will be awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when they draw for an Early Bird winner who will take home $5,000. The Early Bird winner still will be entered for a chance to win the top prize of $50,000 or 38 other cash prizes that will be drawn on Jan. 3, 2022.
Tickets may be purchased at https://give.classy.org/cashforkidssake.
The “Cash For Kids’ Sake” campaign is a virtual campaign that is helping to replace the loss of revenue from BBBS's canceled in-person special event fundraisers like its Bowl For Kids’ Sake. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, they will give away $100,000 in total cash prizes. Top Prize: $50,000, 40 chances to win. $100 per ticket; 40 cash raffle prizes, 1st: $50,000, 2nd: $25,000, 3rd: $10,000, 4th-9th: $1,000, 10 prizes of $200, and 20 Prizes of $100.
Tickets are being sold through Jan. 2, 2022.
All campaign funds raised will help BBBS continue providing its essential mentoring services to families and the hundreds of Little Brothers and Little Sisters it serves.
To learn more about volunteering, donating or enrolling a child, go to: www.bbbscil.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course.
The first-ever Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Summary, released in 2012, substantiates that its mentoring programs have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency and college or job readiness.
